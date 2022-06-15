‘Super strawberry moon’ stuns skywatchers across the world

The full moon, also known as the Supermoon or Strawberry Moon, rises behind a statue in Rome, Italy. Picture: Reuters

A waxing gibbous moon is seen at 98 percent full as it rises near the Nubble Light, on Monday, June 13, 2022, in York, Maine, US. Picture: AP

The Strawberry moon rises behind the Temple of Poseidon, in Cape Sounion, near Athens, Greece. Picture: Reuters

The first supermoon of the year, the strawberry moon, rises over Liverpool. Picture: PA

A ‘super strawberry moon’ stunned skywatchers across the world last night.

A supermoon takes place when the full moon coincides with the moon coming within 90pc of its closest approach to Earth, or perigee.

The supermoon was visible across the Americas, Europe and Asia early this morning, and it may be visible again overnight tonight in parts of Ireland.

The moon’s orbit oscillates between 363,300 kilometres and 405,500 kilometres from Earth every 27 days, but the full Moon doesn’t always line up with its closest approach to Earth. The next and only other supermoon of 2022 will be the super buck moon on 13 July.

A supermoon appears about 17pc larger and 30pc brighter than a full moon when the moon is at its furthest point from Earth. The difference is not always noticeable to the naked eye, according to Nasa, but a supermoon can have real effects for life on Earth, such as generating higher than usual tides.

The term strawberry Moon comes from the Native American Algonquin tribe by way of the Maine Farmer’s Almanac, which began publishing the tribe’s names for various full Moons in 1930, according to a Nasa blog on supermoons. Other names for Tuesday’s full Moon include the old European term honey or mead moon, rose moon, also European in origin, while Buddhists in Sri Lanka know it as Poson Poya.