Gardai are advising anyone planning to head to the beach to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

STAYCATIONERS will enjoy some dry, sunny weather early this weekend but unfortunately there will be no imminent return to the balmy conditions delivered by the recent 'Azores High.'

Temperatures will remain up to eight degrees cooler than last week though Friday and Saturday will still deliver plenty of sunshine.

Those intending heading to the beach, lake or beauty spots were urged to adhere to remaining Covid-19 guidelines.

Gardaí warned that people had to be directed away from some packed beaches last weekend.

Gatherings will again be monitored as to excessive numbers and public safety issues again this weekend by both Gardaí and local authority staff.

Met Éireann warned that while fine conditions are likely on Friday and Saturday, Sunday and Monday will see some unsettled conditions with the prospect of showers in many places.

Met Éireann's Liz Coleman said Friday and Saturday will offer the best of the sunshine for those planning back garden barbecues or trips to the coast.

"Thursday will start mostly sunny, however scattered showers will quickly develop in the west before extending to the east and becoming more isolated through the afternoon with highest temperatures of 14C to 18C," she said.

"It will be generally dry on Friday with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with highs of 14C to 17C."

"But it will feel pleasant in sunnier spells as winds will be light."

"It will start dry on Saturday with sunny spells. Cloud will increase from the west through the morning with rain arriving on western shores by the evening. Temperatures will hover from 14C to 19C."

"There is some uncertainty in relation to the forecast for Sunday but current indications suggest a cloudy day with showery outbreaks of rain for much of the country with highs of only 14C to 17C."

Monday is expected to feature generally cloudy conditions with scattered showers and maximum temperatures of around 18C.