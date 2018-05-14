The summer could finally be on its way, according to Met Éireann.

Sunshine and soaring temperatures on the way after last week's shivers and showers

This week’s weather forecast predicts the highly-anticipated return of Irish summer weather after last week’s shivers and showers.

According to forecasters, the start of the week is set to bring bright, sunny conditions with temperatures hitting highs of 19 degrees. While Monday morning will be mostly cloudy with patches of drizzle and light rain, forecasters say the afternoon will dry-out with a breakthrough of sunshine and temperatures between 16 and 19 degrees.

Temperatures are set to drop to a low of 7 degrees tonight, with rain reaching the west coast by dawn. While the rain from the west is set to spread across the country tomorrow morning, the sun is due to break through in the afternoon with temperatures reaching a high of 18 degrees.

If you're an active sun-seeker, it's set to be warmest in the southeast. As for later in the week, a Met Éireann representative said Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be dry and bright: "After Tuesday, high pressure will become settled over Ireland, giving a lot of dry and sunny and just some rain on Friday in the west.

"Temperatures in this weather will be in the mid-teens at best, with cool nights and end of the days looking a bit warmer." While rain is only predicted in the west on Friday, current indications show there is a high chance of it spreading across the country this weekend, although forecasters say there should still be good dry and bright periods in between.

Online Editors