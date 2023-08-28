Sunshine and scattered showers today as Met Éireann forecasts mixed conditions for week

Met Éireann has said today will be cloudy with some sunny spells but scattered showers will develop.

The showers will become isolated in the afternoon with more hazy sunny spells breaking through for a time but it will turn cloudier in Atlantic areas later with outbreaks of rain and drizzle following.

Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 20C.

Tonight will see cloudy conditions and some outbreaks of rain nationwide.

Lowest temperatures will range from 9 to 13C.

7 Day Weather Forecast (22nd of August to 28th of August)

According to the national forecaster, outbreaks of rain will clear eastwards early tomorrow morning with sunny spells and some showers will follow.

It is said that the showers will be mostly confined to the north and northwest with predominantly dry conditions elsewhere.

Warmest in the south and southeast, highest temperatures will range from 15 to 19C.

Tuesday night will be a chillier night than of late with long clear spells and well scattered showers.

Lowest temperatures will range from 7 to 11C in mostly light west to northwest breezes.

Met Éireann said Wednesday will be sunny with well scattered showers for the morning though cloud will build from the southwest with outbreaks of rain and drizzle moving in around midday.

Highest temperatures of 15 to 18C in mostly light west to northwest breezes.

There will be heavier outbreaks of rain that will move in over the southern half of the country during Wednesday night while it stays mostly dry further north.