Temperatures will largely be in the mid to high teens this week.

Sunny, dry and bright spells will continue this weekend as high pressure keeps Ireland mostly dry and clear for the next week.

The weather on Sunday and for most of next week will remain settled with mostly dry and clear spells and just well scattered showers at times thanks to the band of high pressure close to Ireland. Although it will feel mild where sunny spells develop, it will feel chilly everywhere by night.

Sunday will again be dry and bright with lengthy spells of Spring sunshine in most areas. Highest temperatures of 13-17c, but again coolest along the Eastern coast.

It will become slightly cloudier in Munster with a little patchy light rain or drizzle at times but just isolated showers elsewhere.

“Little change is expected during the next week as high pressure remains positioned close to Ireland bringing mostly dry and settled weather,” Met Éireann said.

Monday will be slightly cooler with highs of 11-15c but again there will be very little chance of rain. The eastern sea board will be the coolest once again and temperatures are set to dip on Monday evening ahead of a cold night where temperatures will flirt with freezing and should range from 1-4c.

Tuesday will be a similar day with sunny spells in the morning but cloud will increase through the afternoon and a few light showers are expected to developing in the afternoon as temperatures again hit the mid teens.

There will be little change through the middle of next week with mostly dry conditions but it is likely to get a little cooler and unsettled later in the week.

Current forecasts from Met Éireann are for two more largely dry days on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the mid teens in the afternoon and just the slightest chance of showers.