Sunshine will spread across the country today after some mist and fog clears ahead of another warm day as temperatures reach 17C.

Met Éireann forecast that by the afternoon it will become a fine and pleasant day with plenty of sunny spells.

There may be the odd shower or two in Leinster, however. A little more scattered cloud at times in the north too and our highest temperatures will be between 14C to 17C with light winds.

“Those clear and dry spells will persist into the evening with winds remaining light. Some mist and fog patches will form with lowest overnight temperatures of around 1C to 4C,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

On Saturday, the early spring sunshine will clear away any lingering mist and fog. It'll be another rather pleasant day of clear and sunny spells with highest temperatures of 13C to 17C and light winds.

It will stay dry into the evening on Saturday with good long clear spells, but a little more cloud will develop along the east coast. The winds will be light too allowing for mist and fog to form with lowest temperatures of between 1C to 4C.

“Sunday will be another warm and dry day, any mist and fog will clear early in the morning as good long sunny spells develop across the country,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

“It will stay mainly dry too but a little bit of cloud will bubble up in the west. Highest temperatures will reach 13C to 17C with light southeasterlies. In the evening the clear skies will allow some mist and fog patches to form with overnight lows of 1C to 4C with light winds.”

Monday will start calm and dry with the morning sun clearing away any lingering mist or fog.

It'll be a day of cloudy periods and sunny spells but there will be one or two isolated showers developing too.

Winds staying rather light with highest temperatures of between 1C3 to 16C. The showers will clear in the evening, but a little cloud will linger into the night with lows of 2C to 5C.

It will be a little more of a cloudier day on Tuesday as the winds turn northerly and bring a cold change to the weather.

The Indo Daily: Come rain or shine – why are we so obsessed with weather?

Staying dry initially but a few showers will develop later in the day and our highest temperatures will reach 12C to 14C in a northerly breeze. It will be cooler overnight with temperatures falling back down close to freezing too.