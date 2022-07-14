Cousins Ivey lawrence 5 and Bonnie lawrence 6 all from Drimnagh enjoying the warm weather

Sunny spells will persist into today, with areas remaining mostly dry.

However, a few showers will be seen across Ulster.

This afternoon, it will become cloudier, and a few showers will move across to Connacht and north Leinster.

Temperatures will remain high between 16C and 23C.

It will be warmest near the south coast, where they will see the best of the sunshine, with a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of light rain in Connacht and Ulster.

Patches of mist and fog will also be present throughout the country.

Lowest temperatures of 11C to 14C with a light southwest to west or variable breeze.

Read More

Tomorrow morning will be largely cloudy with scattered light rain, but it will brighten up as we move into the afternoon and evening with spells of warm sunshine developing.

Temperatures will remain high between 17C to 24C, warmest in the south and southeast.

The north of the country will experience a cooler day, with a light to moderate north to northwest breeze coming off the coast.

Tomorrow night, it will be dry but there will be isolated mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 8C to 12C with a light and variable breeze.

This weekend and early next week we will have a short spell of hot weather, daytime temperatures will reach the mid to high twenties and possibly low 30s, according to Met Éireann.

It will also be very warm by night, particularly on Monday night.

These hot conditions will affect most of the country, with temperatures of 26C to 29C.

Temperatures of 30C or 31C are possible in some areas.

By Tuesday night the good weather is set to break, with Met Éireann expecting a showery and thundery breakdown.