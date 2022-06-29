There will be sunny spells and showers today, showery rain in the west this morning will gradually spread to the Leinster and Ulster later in this evening.

This morning, showers will mainly affect the western half of the country.

This afternoon, the rain will become heavier and more widespread and by evening time, the worst conditions will be in Ulster and Leinster.

Met Éireann said highest temperatures today will range from 14C to 18C.

Tonight will be dry in most areas as showers die out. However, showers or longer spells of rain will continue to affect eastern parts of Leinster and Ulster.

Lowest temperatures of 5C to 10C are forecast. It will be coldest in parts of Munster and Connacht, while few patches of mist or fog may develop too.

On Thursday morning, showers or longer spells of rain will affect east and northeast coastal areas for a time. Met Éireann said sunny spells and scattered showers in the west will spread eastwards and extend to all areas in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 15C to 19C are expected.

On Thursday night showers will become more isolated. Cloud will build from the west with patchy drizzle developing on western and northwest coasts by morning, with lowest temperatures of 7C to 11C.

Met Éireann said Friday will be mostly cloudy with dry intervals and some patchy drizzle or light showers at times. In the afternoon, more persistent rain will develop in the west and it will spread eastwards through the evening. Highest temperatures of 15C to 18C are forecast.

On Friday night, the rain will clear eastwards with clear spells and scattered showers following. Lowest temperatures will range from 8C to 10C.

Saturday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers.

Met Éireann said there will be some decent dry intervals too. Highest temperatures of 14C or 15C are expected.

Sunday will be mainly dry with some bright sunny spells, a few showers and highest temperatures of 15C to 19C.

“A good deal of dry weather expected though there will be showers at times. Temperatures will be in the high teens to low twenties,” Met Éireann said.