This week will see a mix of fine dry weather and localised showers, while the recent warm weather will continue with temperatures reaching up to 18 degrees.

“High pressure will dominate our weather through the rest of the week and over next weekend too with largely dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures increasing to the high teens in parts,” Met Éireann said.

A cloudy misty start in many areas today, will clear leaving a dry day with a mix of cloud and some sunny spells coming through. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees are expected, while the lower temperatures will be along east and south coasts.

Tonight will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud, clear spells and lowest temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will see better sunny spells. It will be dry for much of the day but during the afternoon, a few showers will break out. Temperatures will range from 12 to 16 degrees. It will be warmest in the midlands, north and west.

Tuesday night will be dry, clear and chilly, but cloud will build over parts of the southwest with a few showers developing. Lowest temperatures are of 2 to 6 degrees are expected. Some mist and fog patches will develop, and a touch of grass frost is possible in northern and eastern parts too.

Met Éireann said most areas will be dry and sunny through Wednesday. It will be mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Wednesday night will be chilly, dry and mostly clear, with lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees and very light winds will bring some grass frost in parts, with some mist and fog patches around dawn.

Thursday will be another mild, dry and sunny day with light breezes and highest temperatures ranging from 13 to 17 or 18 degrees.

It will turn cold again after dark with some frost and fog patches.

“Current indications suggest it will continue mainly dry and sunny for Friday with light to moderate, mainly easterly breezes. Highest temperatures generally of 13 to 16 degrees, coolest on exposed coastal fringes,” Met Éireann said.

“The weekend looks mainly dry with sunny spells in moderate easterly winds. Turning a little cooler with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 or 16 degrees.”