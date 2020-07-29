People enjoy the good weather and make their way to Curracloe beach, Co Wexford last week. Picture; Gerry Mooney.

The weather for the remainder of the week is a tale of two coastlines as the east is set to receive sunny and warm conditions, while there is a rain warning on the way for south-western counties.

Met Éireann has issues a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Cork and Kerry as the west of Ireland prepares to be battered with rain coming in from the Atlantic coast.

But on the other side of Ireland, eastern counties can prepare for warm, sunny weather with temperatures set to rise up to 24C.

Met Éireann have warned that locally, poor visibility and poor driving conditions are expected as over 50mm of rain is possible in some areas. Paul Downes, a forecaster for the national meteorological service said that some spot flooding is also possible.

"Rain in the south and southwest will extend north-easterly throughout the day and will have covered the country this afternoon," he said.

"The rain will be heaviest in the south-west and along Atlantic coast with some spot flooding possible. There is a yellow level rainfall warning out for Kerry and Cork for today and through to tomorrow morning.

"Tonight rain will continue to move north-eastwards with some heavy bursts in some places. It will clear in the southern half of the country during the night and it will get warm and muggy across the country during the night."

For the remainder of the week the sunny south-east can expect fine weather with temperatures soaring, as conditions in the west remain unfavourable.

"Tomorrow rain will clear in Ulster during the morning with drier conditions and some sunny spells developing further south. The east of the country will see the best of the sunshine and it will be warm and humid overall with best temperatures around 18C to 22C," he said, It will be cloudier on Atlantic coasts though.

"Thursday night then rain will come from the Atlantic once again, heaviest in the west and breaking up as it comes across the country Thursday night and into Friday morning. The best of the weather on Friday will be reserved for the east coast with temperatures getting up to possibly 24C.

"In the afternoon fresh conditions will come in before Saturday."

Early indications show some mist and drizzle on the west coast on Saturday with rain pushing in to the north-west on Saturday night. On Sunday there will be more rain and drizzle again with heavier rain pushing in on Sunday night and covering the country.

Online Editors