Sunny at last: Temperatures to hit the 20s this week

While we haven’t entirely seen the last of drizzle, it may be possible to get a few barbecues in over the coming days.

Next week, temperatures even look likely to be slightly above average.

Tomorrow it will remain dry and there could be some nice sunny spells around as well. Temperatures could reach around 20C or 21C, but it could get up to 23C in sunshine. There could be the odd shower especially along western coasts, according to Met Eireann.

Meterologist Rónán Darcy told Independent.ie that this Friday could see temperatures of 22C or possibly 23C, but there will be a band of rain pushing across the country.

“It will break up as it moves across, so it will become a bit more fractured as it move eastwards, so I would expect wettest conditions in the morning in the west, and especially in the southwest. As it pushes eastwards, it breaks up a little bit. Some areas might only see little spots of drizzle or light showers.”

Meanwhile, drier conditions look set to prevail this weekend, apart from some patchy rain on the south coast.

“From Saturday onwards, it looks like it will settle down, so it will become drier with sunny spells around. Temperatures will become a little bit warmer, around average or slightly above average for the time of year.

He said that next Tuesday could be among the warmest days of next week, with widespread temperatures of between 22C to 24C across the country.

However by contrast, the UK could see temperatures soaring to reach the thirties during next week “They are getting their high temperatures from a plume of hit air coming up from the continent, it is lapping around a low pressure system, getting dragged up from France.”

“While it will be around average or slightly above average, at the moment it doesn’t look like we will be seeing those kinds of high temperatures that are expected it the UK,” the forecaster said.

He added that temperatures are around average here for the time of year, over the weekend at least, But they may be slightly above average for the early days of next week.

