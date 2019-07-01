The country will to continue enjoying warm weather as we head into the first week of July - but it will be nowhere near the scorching weather being experienced across Europe.

Sun to stick around but respite from high heat as temperatures ease off

After the mercury peaked at 29C last week, Met Éireann said we would experience typical Irish July weather in the days ahead, with temperatures in the high teens to low 20s.

"While there will be showers in the north and east today at first, sunshine in the west will increase with temperatures of about 20-21C," a forecaster told the Irish Independent.

"From Tuesday onwards, we will have dry days, and temperatures between 17-20C.

"It will be mostly dry on Friday and the high pressure could start to decline by the weekend."

With the school summer holidays now in full swing, many families may have decided it is the perfect time for a "staycation".

Lydia Deegan and Kelly Breslin, from Waterford, take part in the yoga session at the Restival wellness festival in Mount Congreve Gardens in Waterford. Photo: Patrick Browne

While Fáilte Ireland is still waiting on figures, it has found there is a definite boost in tourism in the home market when the sun shines.

Spokesperson Suzanne Coogan said many families chose to visit Irish tourist attractions such as those along the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland's Ancient East when the weather stayed fine.

"There is no question good weather is good for domestic tourism," she said.

"There would be a natural rise in outdoor activities when the sun comes out so we would expect to see this reflected in visitor numbers to attractions this weekend."

It expects to have solid statistics as to the public's favourite places in the near future.

"In the coming weeks, we will be publishing data on visitor numbers to various attractions which will give us a real sense of what motivates holiday makers when choosing things to do and see," added Ms Coogan.

Meanwhile, she said overseas visitor numbers were up year on year since 2013 with Galway, Kerry, Clare, Dublin and Cork regions all among favourites with visitors.

There were huge crowds evident in the capital at the weekend as 60,000 people took part in the Pride Parade on Saturday afternoon.

Elsewhere, nearly 15,000 people headed to Russborough House in Co Wicklow for the first Kaleidoscope Festival.

It remained dry for festival-goers as they descended in their droves on the family friendly event.

Imelda May drew a massive crowd to the main stage for her only Irish festival performance of the summer.

