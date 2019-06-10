Summertime blues: Met Éireann predicts wet and chillier than normal conditions for the week ahead

Last week's dreary weather looks set to continue as Met Éireann predicts below-average temperatures and widespread showery periods.

The average temperature for June is 15C to 18C, but as we enter its second week, it will be wet and chillier than normal.

According to Harm Luijkx, a forecaster for Met Éireann, showery conditions will continue, with widespread long periods of rain likely.

"There's no sign of any major change in weather patterns," said Mr Luijkx.

"Low pressure is dominating with sunshine and showers and temperatures staying a bit below normal for the time of year so there's no prospect of any warm weather yet, and there will be more showers too."

The beginning of the week will see a pattern of dry weather emerging early in the day, but showers will move in quickly across the country. Ulster and much of Leinster will see the worst of the rain early in the week.

"It's going to be changeable for the time of the year," Mr Luijkx told the Irish Independent.

Irish Independent