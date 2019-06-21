MET Éireann has finally delivered some good news on the weather front as temperatures are to hit 25C and "possibly higher" next week.

MET Éireann has finally delivered some good news on the weather front as temperatures are to hit 25C and "possibly higher" next week.

Summer to finally arrive? Met Éireann says temperatures to hit 25C and 'possibly higher' next week

The latest indications are for very warm and humid weather with temperatures ranging between 19 and 25 degrees - and maybe even above that.

According to the national forecaster, while there will be lengthy spells of summer sunshine, there will be some heavy thunders showers at times too.

This weekend will be a mixed bag of outbreaks of rain and sunny spells.

Breeda Heaney from Santry with Bear, a poochon dog, enjoying the good weather at Dollymount Beach, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Saturday night will see scattered rain showers and moderate southeast breezes, while Sunday will be a damp start with heavy rain affecting southern counties in particular.

Heavy thundery rain in the south will slowly push northwards through the day with high accumulations possible in short durations.

Temperatures will start to rise on Sunday, with the weather turning "very humid".

For festival lovers, the outlook is mostly positive.

Westmeath's Body & Soul, and Donegal's SeaSessions festivals are both taking place this weekend.

SeaSessions beach festival in Bundoran features activities in the water and on the sand during the day, with music from artists like Sigrid, Two Door Cinema Club and Dermot Kennedy running across the weekend.

Online Editors