MET Éireann says to expect a hot and humid week with temperatures hitting 24 degrees in some parts of the country.

Summer sun: Met Éireann predicts humid conditions with temperatures to reach 'well above normal' this weekend

In more good news, rainfall is expected to be "below normal" for this time of year, according to the national forecaster.

There will be a mixture of sunny spells and outbreaks of rain and drizzle across the week.

Today will be mostly cloudy but there will be some hazy sunshine.

Carol Duarte from Clontarf pictured this afternoon on Portmarnock Beach, enjoying the sunshine....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The south of the country and Munster region will experience the warmest conditions.

Tuesday will see temperatures reaching highs of 24C in parts of Munster and Leinster.

28/06/'19 Laura Hoey, Alex Hoey and Sandra Hoey from Donaghmede pictured this afternoon on Portmarnock Beach, enjoying the sunshine....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day with better sunshine over Leinster and Munster.

There will be cloudier and cooler conditions in the north of the country with rain being persistent along the coasts.

The weekend is set to be fine and dry with light winds and "well above normal temperatures".

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow blight warning has been issued as the dry conditions look set to continue.

Online Editors