Summer finally on the horizon as high temperatures expected to end our wash-out May 

Here comes the sun – dry, sunny spells and temperatures in the high teens are in store for this coming weekend.

Current forecasts are predicting that the last of the week’s seemingly constant rain showers will clear on Friday morning, and make way for dry settled weather with temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees, which will continue over the weekend.

“At the moment, the models are giving us temperatures in the high teens generally for the weekend,” Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Kealy told Independent.ie.

“By Friday it looks like we’ll be in the mid to high teens, and then for the weekend it looks like that milder or warmer trend is continuing, with more dry weather and sunnier spells.”

So far, this May has been one of the wettest on record, with rainfall levels greater than the total May rainfall from 2018-2020 combined.

Some weather stations are recording rainfall levels six times higher than last year.

As we approach the final weekend of a washout month, there are signs of summer finally being on the horizon.

Changeable weather with patches of rain will continue for the next few days, but temperatures are steadily rising towards the high teen average which would normally be expected in May.

“It will take a bit of time for them to get there, we still have a cool week to get through before then, but the temperatures will start to gradually climb up and we’ll see them finally closer to the average for this time of year,” Ms Kealy added.

Hopefully this weekend’s weather will stick around, as Met Éireann’s monthly forecast remains optimistic moving into June.

High pressure is expected to bring dry weather and more settled conditions throughout next month.

The arrival of warmer and dryer conditions is positive for those in the hospitality industry set to reopen on 7 June for outdoor service.