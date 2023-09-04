Summer arrives late as Met Éireann forecasts up to 26C this week - with ‘muggy’ nights

Met Éireann forecasts it will be a warm start to the week with sunny skies and top temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees.

Any overnight mist or fog will clear throughout the morning while tonight will remain warm and humid.

Showers may develop across the southwest as the night progresses.

Lowest temperatures of 13 to 18 degrees are expected.

Tuesday will bring another warm and sunny day with just a few scattered showers in the southwest and west of the country.

Met Éireann expects tomorrow night to be “warm and muggy” with temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.

Isolated showers may develop.

Ireland's 7-day weather forecast - (29th of August - 5th of September)

The warm weather both day and night across the week will bring with it the increasing likelihood of thundery showers.

Wednesday will remain humid with top temperatures of 22 to 26 degrees, though thunder may roll in across the night.

Scattered showers with some thunder at times are expected for Thursday though they will be broken by sunny spells.

Temperatures will remain between 20 to 26 degrees before dropping to 13 to 18 degrees overnight with some patchy rain and miss.

A cloudier day with well scattered showers is forecast for Friday, thought temperatures between 19 to 24 degrees maintain the warm weather expected throughout the week.

Next weekend looks, in current predictions, like it will bring “some scattered outbreaks of rain, but warm or very warm sunny spells too,” Met Éireann says.