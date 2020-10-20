Storm surge leaves Cork hit by heavy flooding

CORK was hit by serious flooding due to the combined impact of a storm surge, high tides and torrential rainfall during a 24 hour period.

Tidal flooding hit Cork city, Bantry, Kinsale and Youghal as the flow of water overwhelmed drains and some flood defences.

Cork City Council urged people to avoid the city centre until after 10.30am on Tuesday as low-lying areas found themselves under up to 30cm of flood waters.

Motorists had been warned overnight not to leave vehicles parked by low-lying city quays.

Worst hit by flooding were low-lying quays including Fr Mathew Quay, Sharman-Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Unon Quay, Morrison's Island, the South Terrace and parts of the South Mall.

The flooding was sufficiently serious to see parts of Oliver Plunkett Street - one of Cork's main shopping streets - left under spot-flooding from overwhelmed drains.

Cork City Council official David Joyce said the flooding was significantly worse than on Monday evening. However, significant damage has not so far been reported to commercial or residential properties.

"There is a lot of surface water there and we would urge motorists to slow down and not cause bow waves which can cause damage to property along the route."

"We expect this to be a very quick event - the water came up very quickly and we hope that it will recede very quickly."

Mr Joyce said the flooding was due to the combination of high astronomical tides, the wind direction and heavy rainfall over recent days.

In Bantry, parts of the quay were left impassable as water surged through drains. Motorists were urged to avoid parts of Bantry, particularly along the quays, while council crews and the local fire brigade dealt with the flood waters.

Throughout Cork, sandbags had been distributed to residents and traders who were urged to take adequate flood precautions at their properties.

A number of road closures were ordered around Cork city centre. High tide will be monitored by Cork City Council officials with work crews and Cork Fire Brigade on standby.

Status Yellow warning

The Status Yellow rainfall alert will remain in place until Tuesday evening - with rainfall sufficiently heavy to pose a risk of flash flooding on mountainous areas.

All 26 counties in the Republic are subject to the Status Yellow rainfall alert as well as five counties in Northern Ireland.

Motorists have been warned that some of the rain showers will be torrential. Cork Co Council had also issued a flood alert with concern over the impact of tides in both Cork harbour and Bantry Bay.

"The Office of Public Works (OPW) has advised that there will be a period of very high astronomical Spring Tides in all coastal areas until Tuesday," a spokesperson said.

"Whilst storm surge levels are currently relatively low in all coastal areas, they are predicted to significantly increase in some coastal areas from Monday afternoon until Tuesday."

The storm surge could reach 0.55 metre in Cork harbour and slightly lower in west Cork.

"High tides, combined with strong winds and predicted storm surge levels, give an elevated risk of coastal flooding, in particular in areas such as Bantry, which are prone to coastal flooding."

Motorists were advised to drive with caution during heavy rain and not to drive through flood waters. Property owners are also advised to take precautions in low lying areas or areas susceptible to flooding.

Online Editors