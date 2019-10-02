The Department of Education has told schools and other educational institutions along the west coast to "err on the side of caution" in the face of approaching Storm Lorenzo.

Storm Lorenzo: Department of Education tells schools on west coast to 'err on side of caution'

A decision to close is up to individual schools or other educational institutions, the Department has confirmed.

With a Status Orange storm warning in palace from 6pm Thursday until 3am Friday, in Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick, the Department said all education centres should remain vigilant.

"Any and all decisions about school closures will be informed by, as well as prevailing and predicted conditions, any damage that might have been caused to school buildings overnight or at any time during the storm, and whether such damage –where it exists – might present a risk to safety.

"Similarly other education settings should make closure decisions based on those considerations."

The Department added that it would continue to monitor the situation as it progresses and will follow any advice from the National Emergency Coordination Group.

