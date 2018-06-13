The west of the country is preparing for the imminent arrival of Storm Hector, bringing gusts of up to 125km/hr and a threat of coastal flooding.

Storm Hector 'tracking quickly' towards Ireland, bringing gusts of up to 125km/hr

Storm Hector is "tracking quickly" towards to the north-west of the country, according to Met Éireann forecasters.

Forecasters have issued two weather warnings for a total of 10 counties. The warnings come into effect at 9pm this evening and remain in place until 10am tomorrow morning.

"Storm Hector is currently positioned to the west of Ireland in the mid-Atlantic, but it is tracking quickly to the north-west coast of the country," a forecaster told RTE Radio One. "We have yellow and orange warnings issued, with the more severe warning issued for Galway, Sligo, Mayo and Donegal.

"We can expect gusts of up to speeds of 110-125km/h. "High spring tides are also due to coincide with the strongest winds, so there is a possibility of coastal flooding in parts of Connaught and Ulster."

The orange wind warning applies to counties Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo. Meanwhile, the yellow wind warning applies for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Kerry

The forecast reads that on Wednesday evening and night and for a time on Thursday morning, Storm Hector winds will reach average speeds of 55 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr.

Rain showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the west and north.

