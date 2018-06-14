Storm Hector: Power restored to 140,000 homes, farms and businesses following 'severe gusts'

Power has been restored to up to 140,000 homes, farms and businesses after the country was battered by "severe and potentially damaging gusts" .

At least 5,000 homes, farms and business without power this evening following Storm Hector.

ESB said their teams are currently working non-stop to restore power to those affected. Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan were the counties worst impacted by the storm damage.

The damage to the electricity network was mainly caused by fallen trees. ESB has also issued an important public safety message, warning people not to touch or approach fallen sires or any aspect of a damaged electricity network.

Tree down at the junction of Brookwood and the Howth Road in Raheny. @DubCityCouncil already working to clear it. Also, beware. Most wheelie bins have gone rogue and are trying to get into, onto or under your car. #StormHector pic.twitter.com/faYceYs3hf — Dave Moore (@DaveTodayFM) June 14, 2018 Becoming stormy overnight in coastal counties of Connacht & Ulster. Very windy elsewhere, especially over the N half of the country. Severe & potentially damaging gusts in NW areas as S winds veer westerly in direction. Clear spells & showers, heaviest in the N. Lows 10 to 13C pic.twitter.com/8RPSKva2iT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 13, 2018

Storm Storm Hector slammed the country overnight with gusts of up to 125km/hr and a threat of coastal flooding.

Dublin City Council workers busy moving a tree on Clogher Road, Crumlin which fell overnight due to high winds. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Forecasters issued two weather warnings yesterday afternoon, just days after the country basked in high temperatures and sunny conditions. The warnings came into effect at 9pm yesterday evening and remained in place until 10am this morning.

The Status Yellow wind warning was extended to seven more counties as Storm Hector made its way across the country.

Gardaí warned motorists to take care in the difficult driving conditions.

In the UK, the Met Office said there is a "small chance of injuries and danger to life". They added that risks could also be posed by "large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea front", and that "disruption to outdoor activities" was likely. Warning

ESB Networks is also reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

Online Editors