Storm Hector: 35,000 homes remain without power after 'severe and potentially damaging gusts'

Up to 35,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power after the country was battered by "severe and potentially damaging gusts" .

At least 35,000 homes, farms and business were without power at 6am this morning.

The areas most affected are those under Met Éireann's Orange Status warning; Donegal, Sligo, Galway and Mayo. The damage is mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds. There are also some power cuts in Cavan and Monaghan and, in the east, customers in Templeogue, Dublin and Blessington, Co Wicklow are also without power.

ESB said their teams are currently working non-stop to restore power to those affected. Speaking on RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland, ESB's Head of Communications Bernadine Moloney said they expect to have power restored to everybody by this evening.

Tree down at the junction of Brookwood and the Howth Road in Raheny. @DubCityCouncil already working to clear it. Also, beware. Most wheelie bins have gone rogue and are trying to get into, onto or under your car. #StormHector pic.twitter.com/faYceYs3hf — Dave Moore (@DaveTodayFM) June 14, 2018 Becoming stormy overnight in coastal counties of Connacht & Ulster. Very windy elsewhere, especially over the N half of the country. Severe & potentially damaging gusts in NW areas as S winds veer westerly in direction. Clear spells & showers, heaviest in the N. Lows 10 to 13C pic.twitter.com/8RPSKva2iT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 13, 2018

"The issue is we have summer-type trees in winter wind. "We have a number of trees in full leaf that have come down in the winter winds, so one tree down is affecting a large number of customers.

Dublin City Council workers busy moving a tree on Clogher Road, Crumlin which fell overnight due to high winds. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

"We expect a lot of people back in the earlier part of the day and we do expect everyone back by this evening. "We currently have 35,000 people out," she added.

ESB have also issued an important public safety message, warning people not to touch or approach fallen sires or any aspect of a damaged electricity network.

Storm

Storm Hector slammed the country overnight with gusts of up to 125km/hr and a threat of coastal flooding. Forecasters issued two weather warnings yesterday afternoon, just days after the country basked in high temperatures and sunny conditions.

The warnings came into effect at 9pm yesterday evening and remained in place until 10am this morning. The Status Yellow wind warning was extended to seven more counties as Storm Hector made its way across the country.

Gardaí warned motorists to take care in the difficult driving conditions. According to AA Roadwatch, there was a tree down near Borris in Co Carlow, and a number of fallen trees near Ratoath in Co Meath. There were also reports of a fallen tree on the N2 in Co Monaghan, and a tree down on the N18 in Clare, as well as a tree blocking the N14 in Donegal.

Storm Hector winds reached average speeds of 55 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr. In the UK, the Met Office said there is a "small chance of injuries and danger to life". They added that risks could also be posed by "large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea front", and that "disruption to outdoor activities" was likely. Warning

ESB Networks is also reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

