Storm Georgina: Forecasters urge people to be 'weather aware' as they issue wind warning
Gusts of up to 120km/h are expected across the country for a time tonight
Forecasters have issued a status orange wind warning as Storm Georgina approaches the north-west of the country tonight.
Met Éireann are warning people that gusts of up to 120km/h are expected across the country for a time tonight.
They have asked people to remain "weather aware".
The wind warning will remain in place from midnight tonight until 5am Wednesday morning.
Status Orange Warning for Ireland
Rain is also expected to become widespread and heavy for a time during the night. Forecasters said there is also a risk of coastal flooding and a risk of thunder and spot flooding inland.
"It will be windy tonight as Storm Georgina tracks to the north-west of the country," a forecaster said.
"South-west winds will be strong to very strong, and gusty with gale force winds for a time overnight with strong gales along coasts.
"The rain will be widespread and heavy for a time during the night with the risk of thunder and spot flooding, it will be showery later."
They later added that winds will be strongest in the west and north-west and also along the south-east coast.
Met Éireann have published a video from the UK's Met Office showing the predicted track of Storm Georgina.
Yellow weather warnings are also in force across the UK.
