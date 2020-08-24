Storm Francis: Warning issued to road users as Met Éireann upgrades weather warning to Status Orange

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution as Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow and Orange rainfall warnings ahead of intense rain and heavy winds brought by Storm Francis.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) are warning that the recent heavy rainfall and severe winds could make road conditions even more hazardous over the next 24 hours.

The RSA asks users in areas affected by the Orange Warnings to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

Forecasters have issued a Status Yellow Rainfall warning to cover the entire country ahead of "intense" rainfall expected to hit tonight.

The Status Yellow Rainfall warning for all of Ireland is valid from 9pm tonight to 9pm tomorrow.

The warning has been upgraded to Status Orange for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford and will be in place from 9pm to 5pm on Tuesday.

Forecasters warn the heavy showers are expected to plummet down at times Monday night and on Tuesday with 30 to 50mm of rain to fall, resulting in surface flooding.

The downpours bring could cause river flooding also.

Conditions will be very wet and windy tonight with heavy, persistent rainfall and winds will become strong and gusty, possibly reaching gale force along parts of the south and southwest later.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford comes into place from 6am on Tuesday to 7pm that night.

Tuesday will bring heavy winds as strong winds reach widespread mean speeds between 50 and 65kmph and gusts between 90 and 110kmph.

The torrential downpours will continue on Tuesday, bringing a continued risk of flooding.

There will be some mild sunny spells too and highest temperatures will reach of 16 to 20 degrees.

