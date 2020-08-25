Storm Francis: major clean-up operation underway as hundreds left without power and flood damage

Motorists make their way through flooded roads near Dunmanway in Co Cork following Storm Ellen - tillage farmers are bracing themselves for the arrival of Storm Francis. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

IRELAND faced a second major clean-up operation in five days as Storm Francis left hundreds without power supplies and serious flood damage across Munster, south Leinster and Connacht.



Spot-flooding hit roads nationwide and both Gardaí and Road Safety Authority pleaded with people to exercise care when travelling until all weather alerts are lifted.

Storm Francis struck just days after Storm Ellen left almost 200,000 people without electricity supplies. However, while the winds generated by Storm Francis weren't as destructive as Ellen, the torrential rainfall proved as damaging as feared by Met Éireann.

Almost 70mm of rainfall fell in some mountainous areas - and such was the volume of water that flood defences were overwhelmed in some areas.

Significant flooding was reported in Cork with Bantry particularly badly hit overnight. The west Cork town endured flooding on Main Street, New Street, Barrack Street and The Square.

Cork Co Council crews and Bantry Fire Brigade battled the rising flood waters throughout the night. Less severe flooding was also reported in other parts of Cork including Connonagh, Bandon, Rosscarbery - for the third time in ten days - and Dunmanway.

For a time, the main N71 Cork-Bantry road was impassable in two locations because of flood waters. Senator Tim Lombard said the flooding in Bandon was also quite serious, particularly along Bridge Street and South Main Street.

He queried defences and special pumps had not prevented the flooding. Spot-flooding was also reported across other parts of Cork county.

Flooding linked to heavy rainfall also hit Freshford in Kilkenny, coastal parts of Clare, west Waterford and south Limerick.

At one point overnight, almost 10mm of rainfall fell in just one hour. High winds also brought down a number of trees weakened by Storm Ellen last week.

Motorists were warned to expect possible storm debris on roads nationwide. However, the greatest concern was focused on flooding with some mountainous areas of the west and south receiving a staggering 70mm of rainfall in just 24 hours.

Water Safety Ireland and the Coast Guard said that streams and rivers - already swollen from a fortnight of heavy rainfall - will be transformed into raging torrents given such heavy rainfall.

People were urged to avoid exposed coastal areas and to exercise extreme caution near all waterways. Even low-lying areas received 40mm to 50mm of rainfall in less than 24 hours.

Met Éireann issued a Status Orange rainfall warning and two Status Yellow warnings with Orange rainfall alerts covering Connacht as well as Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

A high alert for flooding is in place for west Cork which suffered two separate bouts of flash flooding last week - with millions of Euro worth of damage caused to the Rosscarbery and Skibbereen.

The Status Orange alerts came into force at 9pm last night and will remain in place until 5pm today.

A Status Yellow rainfall alert is in place for Dublin, Kildare, Carlow, Laois, Kilkenny, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Tipperary and Limerick.

That warning will remain in place until 9pm tonight. While Ireland will be battered by Storm Francis, the worst of the

weather front hit Northern Ireland, northern England and Scotland.

Some parts of the UK received almost 90mm of rainfall - with the potential for devastating flooding as a result.

Met Éireann's Siobhan Ryan said Ireland will experience challenging conditions until Tuesday evening.

"Storm Francis will move into the southwest with some torrential downpours and possible flooding. Cyclonic variable winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty, windiest across the south and southwest later," she said.

"It will be very wet and very windy on Tuesday as Storm Francis crosses the country with further heavy falls of rain and the continued risk of flooding. Cyclonic variable winds will veer west to northwest, reaching strong to gale force in parts; windiest across Munster and much of Leinster along with the west and northwest coasts."

"There will be some mild or warm sunny spells too with highest temperatures of 16C to 21C degrees with the best values across Munster."

"On Tuesday night, the last of the rainfall will clear into the Irish Sea, though it will be slow to clear Ulster."

"Wednesday will see most areas prove dry with sunny spells and just well scattered showers - most of these across the west and southwest."

"However, Thursday and Friday will become unsettled again with showers merging into some longer spells of rain and the risk of isolated thunderstorms."

The AA has reported flooding on the N85 between Ennis and Ennistymon at Kilnamona in Co Clare.

A yellow rainfall warning is in place for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

That warning will remain in place until 9pm tonight.

There is a Yellow wind warning for all of Munster, as well as Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow and is valid until 7pm.

