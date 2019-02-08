Storm Erik: Motorists warned to 'expect the unexpected' as 'damaging gusts' reach 130kmh

Storm Erik will batter Ireland today with parts of the country to be hit by "damaging" wind gusts of up to 130kmh.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for counties Mayo, Donegal and Galway. A Status Yellow wind warning is in place for the rest of the country.

The national forecaster has warned that parts of the country will face a "potentially disruptive period of weather".

The Status Orange warning is in place until 1pm today, while the yellow warning is valid until 6am on Saturday.

There are reports of a number of fallen trees in Galway, Sligo, Mayo and Tipperary.

The Road Safety Authority is advising motorists, warning them "to expect the unexpected".

Carefree: Cian Hardiman (4), from Knocknacarra, Co Galway, goes for a cycle in the calm ahead of the storm in Salthill. Photo: Andrew Downes

South-west to west winds will reach average speeds of 65kmh to 80kmh, with some severe or damaging gusts of 110kmh to 130kmh.

The Coast Guard has asked the public to "heed the warnings and take appropriate action".

"The Coast Guard is asking users of smaller vessels to pay particular attention to the weather warnings and for the general public to be mindful of the risks on exposed areas - in particular piers, walkways and cliff areas," a spokesperson said.

Met Éireann said today's gale force winds and severe gusts would gradually ease later in the day. Rain forecast for this morning was expected to clear, but was to be followed by heavy showers for the rest of the day.

The weekend will see a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers with frost and ice forming at night.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has advised the following will be closed today: Connemara National Park, Wild Nephin Ballycroy National Park, Derryclare Nature Reserve, Old Head Nature Reserve, Knochma Wood, near Tuam, Co Galway, and Laughil Wood, near Pontoon, Co Mayo.

