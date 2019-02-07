Storm Erik: Met Éireann issues Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings as gale force winds to hit

Met Éireann has issued Status Orange and Yellow weather warnings for Ireland as Storm Erik is set to bring gale force winds.

The national forecaster warned that parts of the country will be lashed by storm force winds tomorrow, adding it "could be a potentially disruptive period of weather".

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

It is valid from 5am until 1pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow warning has been issued for the rest of Ireland, valid from 5am tomorrow until 6am Saturday.

Southwest to west winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with some severe or damaging gusts of 110 to 130 km/h. The highest winds will be in exposed coastal areas, where these values may be exceeded at times.

There will also be very high seas as well with some coastal flooding.

Met Éireann said it will be blustery today with a mixture of sunshine and showers.

Towards the evening, persistent rain will develop in the south-west before spreading to the north-east.

Temperatures will reach highs of between 6C and 10C with fresh winds.

However, the winds will strengthen tomorrow with strong to gale force winds and severe gusts. They will gradually ease later in the day.

There will be rain in the morning, but this will clear eastwards followed by heavy showers for the rest of the day.

It will be another cold day with highest temperatures reaching 6C to 10C.

Met Éireann said tomorrow night will be breezy with clear spells and scattered showers.

The weekend will see a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers with frost and ice forming at night.

It will be cold again on Saturday with top temperatures of just 6C to 9C with fresh westerly winds.

Saturday night will be cold with frost and icy patches forming under clear skies.

Sunday will be another bright day with sunny spells and more showers, these most frequent in the west and north.

However, it will feel colder than recent days with highs of just 5C to 8C. There will be more frost and ice at night.

Meanwhile, the outlook for the early days of next week is for it to be mainly dry, although it will stay cold.

Monday will be dry and bright with sunny spells and light breezes and temperatures reaching highs of between 5C and 8C. Forecasters are warning a sharp frost will develop on Monday night.

Tuesday will be mainly dry, although some rain may develop along the west coast.

