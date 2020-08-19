Storm Ellen: 'Severe and destructive winds' cause flooding as thousands left without power

Waves crash on the Front Strand in Youghal, Co. Cork. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

STORM Ellen hit the south with a vengeance causing flooding, power outages and bringing trees down on rural roads.

A Status Red alert is in place for Cork from now until midnight as forecasters warn the county of Storm Ellen's "very severe and destructive winds".

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford until midday tomorrow.

Skibbereen in west Cork suffered serious flooding after heavy rainfall from 8pm which was described as "like a monsoon."

Drains were unable to cope with the deluge and serious flooding occurred in parts of the west Cork town.

Flooding fears were heightened by high tide scheduled for the early hours of Thursday morning.

The floods came just days after nearby Rosscarbery suffered damage due to heavy rainfall and flash floods.

Thousands of people across Cork, and particularly in north Cork, were left without power from 10pm.

ESB repair crews were unable to deploy because of the severe weather until after the Status Red alert was lifted.

Multiple trees were brought down as Gardaí pleaded with people to stay off the roads until the worst of the storm had passed.

The storm impacted further east than initially feared with parts of Waterford expected to endure very damaging gusts before the storm tracked up over the centre of Ireland.

Social Democrat TD for West Cork, Holly Carins, shared a video on Twitter apparently showing the flooding in Skibbereen, Co Cork.

Warning to campers

People holidaying or living on campsites and caravan parks were warned to seek alternative accommodation.

Gerard O’Flynn, Coast Guard head of operations, said people should seek shelter if they are staying on a campsite.

“We are appealing to the public not to engage in any form of coastal activity and to be mindful of the risks posed by the extreme tide ranges,” he added.

Irish Coast Guard teams around the coast are prepped & on standby to come to the aid of those in need during conditions.



Please give them a quiet night and heed the warnings, stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs and harbours.



Stay Back, Stay High & Stay Dry!#StormEllen pic.twitter.com/CIw8PHzLnh — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) August 19, 2020

“We’re heading towards what we call astronomical high end, low water tide which means we get a very, very high tide and very, very low tide.”

He urged the public to stay back, stay high and stay dry.

“We are asking people to stay away from the coast and to stay away from the sea and to avoid the temptation to try and get a fancy photograph or a selfie,” he continued.

“It’s not the time to take a risk.”

Damage to homes

Met Eireann’s Evelyn Cusack has predicted that roofs will be blown off houses and roads damage.

Ms Cusack said today’s events are a consequence of Hurricane Kyle which formed just off the US East Coast last week.

Status red warning for Cork



For all current warnings see here :https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/gmGf5RZS8x — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 19, 2020

The National Directorate of Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) Crisis Management Team met this morning to assess the latest weather warnings.

Local authorities are now deploying temporary flood defences and putting response staff on standby in preparation of Storm Ellen's arrival.

The NDFEM said this is an "exceptional" storm for August and advised holidaymakers staying in coastal locations to avoid the coastwhile the warnings are in place.

ESB Networks are preparing for significant power outages. Staff are on standby to repair faults in all areas as a significant numbers of trees could fall, blocking roads and damaging power lines.





Homeowners and motorists have been warned to take action to mitigate the impact of Storm Ellen.

Advice to motorists

The RSA is advising road users in Cork to not to make any non-essential journeys during the storm window.

Households have been advised by brokers to check external walls and windows to ensure they are adequately water resistant.

Expand Close A pedestrian makes their way past sandbags on the seafront in Clontarf as bad weather takes hold ahead of Storm Ellen. Picture; Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A pedestrian makes their way past sandbags on the seafront in Clontarf as bad weather takes hold ahead of Storm Ellen. Picture; Gerry Mooney

And motorists have been advised by broker Insuremyhouse.ie to ensure their car is not parked under or near anything that could come loose and cause damage during the storm, and to avoid any unnecessary journeys.

Home insurance brokers Insuremyhouse.ie warned homeowners and motorists to take action to, where possible, negate any impact of the storm.

Managing director of the brokerage Jonathan Hehir said: “Ireland is no stranger to high winds and heavy rain brought about by storms – but this summer storm is forecast to be stronger than anything we’ve experienced in quite some time.”

He said that every year homes in Ireland are destroyed by flooding, high winds, burst pipes etc. causing devastation for many affected.

In the event of a flood warning, it might be worth investing in sandbags and/or flood barriers to protect the property, particularly if the property is in a flood risk area, Mr Hehir said.

During more risky periods he advised householders to keep personal and expensive items as high above ground level as possible.

People should ensure they know where water, gas and electricity mains are, should they need to turn them off or on at any stage.

If necessary, arrange for emergency repairs to be carried out to stop any damage getting worse, he said.

Mr Hehir added: “Where possible keep evidence of damaged goods and/or receipt everything that you replace. Photographic evidence is useful.”

Motorists should ensure their car is not parked near anything that could potentially come loose and cause damage during the storm.

They should avoid any unnecessary journeys.

Drivers were also advised to give vehicles more space than usual.

And they should slow down due to the threat from extra surface water, high gusts and objects coming loose.

Drivers should also check their tires. If they are not roadworthy they should not drive, Insuremycars.ie said.

Mr Hehir said anyone unfortunate enough to suffer any property damage or who are involved in an accident, should contact their insurer immediately to initiate the claims process.

Emergency funding is being prepared for areas hit over recent days.

Office of Public Works Minister Patrick O'Donovan visited west Cork yesterday, where 12 major areas were hit by flooding over the past five days.

Parts of Rosscarbery endured the worst flooding since 1961 after 230mm of rainfall - more than a month's expected total - fell in the space of just 96 hours.

Torrents and flood devastation

In one area, more than 50mm of rain fell in the space of just 24 hours, turning streams into raging torrents and damaging more than 20 properties, numerous local roads - including the N71 main Cork-Bantry road - as well as culverts and walls.

Flood damage was also caused in Kerry, Limerick and west Waterford, though west Cork bore the brunt of the flood devastation.

"It is only when you see the damage at first hand that you can fully appreciate the devastation the recent severe weather has brought to communities in Connonagh, Dunmanway and Rosscarbery," Mr O'Donovan said as he toured flood-hit areas of west Cork.

"I have met with officials in Cork County Council, my own OPW (Office of Public Works) officials, and the many residents and business owners who have been dealing with this terrible situation for the last week."

Mr O'Donovan pointed out that the OPW and Cork County Council had undertaken hugely successful flood defence measures in Fermoy, Mallow, Bandon and Skibbereen - and were now examining further schemes in Midleton, Ballymakeera and Bantry.

"Over €39m has been provided for the minor flood mitigation works scheme since it started in 2009.

"I would now encourage the council to avail of this scheme where possible to benefit these areas," he said.

"However, I will also report back to my ministerial colleagues in Government on the overall picture here in Cork and every effort will be made by those other departments to step in and provide the necessary financial resources to the council. I would like to reassure the communities affected that this will be done and it will be done as quickly and efficiently as possible".

Cork County Council chief executive Tim Lucey said the authority was faced with a daunting task.

"With two flood events in less than four days resulting in over 230mm of rainfall, it has been extremely challenging for the communities that have been impacted by the recent flooding in west Cork," he said.

Some council crews have worked around the clock.

They were assisted by local volunteers, including farmers with tractors, as well as the emergency services.

The flooding around Rosscarbery was so severe that an entire road was carved away and parts of the popular coastal village were cut off.

"Over the course of the weekend, the council's fire service and roads crews attended flooding events at 12 locations across west Cork, placing and issuing over 2,500 sand bags," Mr Lucey said.

With further heavy rainfall forecast over the next 48 hours, council crews remain on alert for further potential flooding.

Senator Tim Lombard said the damage in west Cork will run "to millions of euro", with heartbreaking scenes for both householders and business owners in the areas affected.

Cork South West TD Christopher O'Sullivan said the scale of the damage was unprecedented in some areas.

"The Taoiseach Micheál Martin and I spoke at length and I made him fully aware of the damage and devastation for homeowners and to businesses," he said.

Around 20 homes suffered significant flood damage, while roads, walls, culverts and even beaches have been swept away.

In Rathbarry and Glandore, entire roads were ripped up by the force of the floodwaters.

The main N71 route through Rosscarbery was closed for almost 48 hours.

Cork County Council partially reopened the road on Sunday and emergency repairs are underway.

Both the Garda and Road Safety Authority urged people to drive with care.

With additional reporting from PA

Irish Independent