Over 30,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning - and some may take hours to be restored due to continuing stormy conditions.

Storm Callum: Over 30,000 homes and businesses without power - and number anticipated to increase

Storm Callum swept across the country overnight, with western counties experiencing gusts of up to 130lm/h.

ESB's Senior Press Officer Paul Hand said thousands of homes and businesses are without power due to damage to power lines.

Speaking to RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland, he said they do anticipate the number of power outages to increase as the storm moves northwards.

"The outages are mainly in the south and west, west Cork, north Cork and Kerry," he said.

"There are also localised pockets across the country too, we do anticipate that to increase.

"Crews are standing ready in all areas of the country.

"Crews will begin deploying shortly in areas where the storm is beginning to abate," he continued.

"It is still bad on the west coast, it may be well into the mid-morning period before crews can be deployed in the west and northwest."

Also speaking this morning, Met Éireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly said the west of the country "is still not out of the woods".

Motorists are being warned to take care on roads as there have been numerous reports of debris and fallen trees.

