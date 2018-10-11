A meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG) has been called amid growing fears over the impact of Storm Callum.

Storm Callum: Officials concerned some schools 'will not open tomorrow', weather warning 'likely to be extended'

Officials are concerned that schools in some parts of the country will not be in a position to open tomorrow because of storm damage.

Winds of up to 130km will sweep across the country tonight.

Key agencies who will be involved in responding to the storm are to meet in Dublin at 3pm.

The NECG includes representatives from Met Éireann, local authorities, the ESB, OPW and government.

Sources indicated they are preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

The full impact on day-to-day activities, including the transport system in parts of the country, will not become apparent until daylight tomorrow.

As a result schools and business owners will be urged to keep up-to-date on the latest weather forecasts.

Decisions around school or road closures will be made locally rather than on a national basis.

The public are being urged to stay away from exposed coastal areas for the duration of the status Orange weather warning.

Speaking today, forecaster Deirdre Lowe said they are more than likely going to extend the weather warnings "as it will take a while for the winds to abate".

Forecast

Winds of up to 130kmh could pose a "risk to life and property", according to forecasters.

Coastal counties are being advised to batten down the hatches with Met Éireann issuing a Status Orange warning for 13 counties ahead of its arrival tonight.

The forecaster has advised people to stay away from exposed coastal areas for the duration of the warning, which will come into place from 10pm tonight in places.

"An orange level warning is issued by Met Éireann for wind speeds with the capacity to produce dangerous, stormy conditions which may constitute a risk to life and property," the forecaster said.

Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann Evelyn Cusack said a combination of storm-force winds and high tides means there is a possibility of flooding along the east, south and west coast as far north as Donegal.

"It's not a major event in the east, we don't expect a major flooding event along the east coast," she told RTÉ Radio One's Today with Sean O'Rourke programme.

"The south-east winds will be up to gale-force 8-9 and gusting to storm-force 10 overnight.

"There is likely to be some over-topping but the Dublin City Council will have made precautions.

"Certainly, we will have some localised flooding in the east, but the biggest problems will be in the south and west," Ms Cusack continued.

"The first effects will be felt by Kerry and Cork and then will fan along the west coast.

"Tomorrow, it will move away quickly but will be a very windy day all day."

Ms Cusack said the emergency coordination group will meet today to "emphasis the safety measures for people".

"The worst of the winds will be during the night," the forecaster said.

"While it may be a pretty stormy day after dawn, there could be a lot of debris around, fallen trees, and with trees still in leaf there is more of a risk of trees being felled.

"And the possibility of power lines," she added.

Speaking this morning, Met Éireann meteorologist Harm Luijkz said tonight is to become "very windy as Storm Callum arrives".

"There will be storm force or gale force gusts, which can be severe or damaging.

"We have issued orange warnings for the coastal counties, and yellow warnings for the inland counties.

"There will be rain later tonight and, combined with winds and high tides, there is a risk of coastal flooding.

"We are advising people to avoid coastal areas during this event."

Cork and Kerry will be the first to be hit by the storm late tonight, with the other counties hit by the orange warning at risk from midnight.

Among these are Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.

The latter counties are not expected to feel the effects until 9am tomorrow.

"With the advance notice from the OPW and Met Éireann, we've been tracking the storm and preparing."

The individual weather warnings include;

Status Orange wind warning for Cork and Kerry with winds expected to hit 130km/h. It is valid from today at 10pm and end at Friday at 9am.

Status Orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo and Clare with winds expected to hit 130km/h. It is valid from midnight tonight to Friday at 1pm.

Status Orange wind warning for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford with winds expected to hit 130km/h. It is valid from midnight tonight to Friday at 9am.

Status Yellow wind warning for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Limerick and Tipperary. It is valid from midnight tonight to Friday at 9am.

