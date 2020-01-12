WIDESPREAD flooding and gusts of up to 130km per hour are likely on Monday when Storm Brendan hits Ireland, Met Eireann has warned.

Storm Brendan: Flooding and 130kph gusts forecast, while Met Eireann warns of possibility of Storm Ciara and snow

Batten down the hatches as Storm Brendan is set to cause unsettled conditions for 12 hours tomorrow.

Met Éireann has issued an orange weather warning for Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford, between 7am and 3pm on Monday, saying it will produce "extremely windy or stormy conditions", heavy rain and a risk of lighting and thunder.

The orange wind warning is also in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo between 7am and midnight on Monday.

A Status Yellow wind warning has also been issued for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Roscommon between 7am on Monday and midnight.

Evelyn Cusack, Head of Forecasting for the national meteorological service, warned that there is a risk of widespread flooding.

"It's a very deep, active storm," she told Independent.ie.

"There will be very high seas on the Atlantic Coast, and this combined with a high tide and storm surge, leaves a high risk of coastal flooding around all of Ireland, not just on the West.

"There is a big risk of flooding. Local authorities have been warned and are prepared."

Ms Cusack said that Storm Brendan will not be long-lasting, however, and by evening time on Monday its major effects will have subsided.

"The storm will begin at 7am all along the South-West, West and North-West coasts and transfer eastwards. The peak from 7am in the West and the peak in the East for Louth Meath Dublin Wicklow and Wexford probably around midday to 2pm," Ms Cusack said.

"The feature here is the high risk of flooding, but it is a storm so we're expecting gusts of 130kmh. In terms of impact, it's impossible to forecast as such, but this time of year the trees are bare, they're not in leaf so there is a risk of trees coming down across the country.

"It will be rapidly decreasing but it will be continuing in the West and North-West but it will all be gone by teatime on the same day. It's a 12-hour event but in the North-West it could last longer."

The poor weather will not end then, however as Storm Ciara is likely to be named by UK forecasters today. While Ireland will not receive the brunt of the storm, its edge will produce rain over Ireland, which due to the cold weather may freeze.

"When the storm subsides, there will be a rapid decrease in conditions," Ms Cusack said.

"For Tuesday though there will be a risk of some sleety snow. There's a possibility of Storm Ciara being named by the UK Met Office, tracking across the South of England. That won't affect us but we'll have to keep an eye on that.

"We'll get the rain from that storm, if it is named, but it will be cold over Ireland on Tuesday so that rain could turn to sleet or even snow on high ground across the country.

"Overall the weather for the coming week is very, very unsettled. we've a very intense jet streams over Ireland steering in these Atlantic systems."

Online Editors