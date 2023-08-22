Storm Betty brought heaviest rain ever recorded in an hour for one Irish county

Storm Betty brought significant rainfall to much of the country, but particularly along the south coast. Photo: Met Éireann.

Valentia Observatory in Kerry saw the highest hourly rainfall total ever recorded during Storm Betty last week.

As the eye of the storm approached Ireland on Friday night, Co Kerry experienced the heaviest rain in recorded history during a one-hour period when 36.2mm – more than an inch of rain – fell in 60 minutes.

Met Éireann confirmed this was the most rain that ever fell on the observatory in Valentia island in one hour. Last Friday was also the wettest day August day in Kerry since 1986.

"As the centre of Storm Betty neared the south coast at 22:00 UTC Friday 18 August 2023 (11pm Irish time), Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry had its highest hourly rainfall total on record with 36.2 mm, which was part of a daily total of 74 mm, its highest August daily total since 1986,” Met Éireann said.

Storm Betty’s high winds and rain led to thousands of homes and businesses across the country being without power last weekend, with some lucky to escape serious injury as trees toppled on cars.

There was disruption to public transport routes due to fallen trees, and localised flooding, particularly bad in parts of Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Dublin, made some roads impassable.

Significant flooding was seen in Cork city as the Cork City Fire Service responded to 22 emergency calls. The call-outs included three road traffic incidents.

RNLI also scrambled to the aid of a stricken yacht off the coast of Kerry amidst dangerous swells and high winds on Friday.

Flights entering Dublin Airport were also diverted overnight due to high winds.

Storm Betty brought gusts of up to 130kmh and saw Met Éireann announce their second named storm of the year and issue orange warnings for both wind and rain.