A man leaps out of the surging water running across the pier at Howth Harbour. Photo: Gerry Mooney

A man leaps out of the surging water running across the pier at Howth Harbour. Photo: Stephen Collins

Council workers clear the road and restore power in Timoleague, West Cork, after Storm Barra hit. Photo: Andy Gibson/PA

The Government will review Storm Barra and assess what lessons can be learned — particularly whether it was necessary to close schools in orange weather zones for two days running, the Tánaiste had said.

Forecasters warn that, although the worst of the storm has passed, people should continue to take care as high winds persist and debris and fallen trees still pose a risk today.

Latest points to know:

Government to review Storm Barra and school closures

59,000 homes and businesses now without power after overnight storms, with repair work due to resume this morning. However, some premises may not have power restored until Thursday.

Status Orange wind warning for Dublin lifted at 7am, although schools, colleges and childcare facilities have been told to close, along with 11 other counties.

Status Yellow warning in place for the rest of the country until 6pm, with mean speeds of up to 65km/h and gusts of up to 110km/h.

Roads blocked by fallen trees and debris nationwide, particularly in the west.

Authorities say compliance with warnings helped save lives.

Traditionally the Government had only ordered schools closures when there is a red weather warning, Leo Varadkar told the media in Drogheda.

“When there's a Status Orange weather warning, they're not usually closed,“ he said.

Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Expand Previous Next Close Myrtleville, Cork. er Thun Gemini taking shelter during Storm Barra off the coast at Myrtleville, Co. Cork. Picture; David Creedon An early morning visitor records the weather conditions at the onset of Storm Barra at Myrtleville, Co. Cork. Picture; David Creedon Storm Barra scenes pictured in Clontarf Dublin today. Pic Stephen Collins/ Collins Photos Dublin Storm Barra scenes pictured in Clontarf Dublin today. Pic Stephen Collins/ Collins Photos Dublin Storm Barra scenes pictured in Clontarf Dublin today. Pic Stephen Collins/ Collins Photos Dublin Storm Barra scenes pictured in Howth Harbour Dublin today. Pic Stephen Collins/ Collins Photos Dublin Storm Barra scenes pictured in Howth Harbour Dublin today. Pic Stephen Collins/ Collins Photos Dublin Storm Barra scenes pictured in Howth Harbour Dublin today. Pic Stephen Collins/ Collins Photos Dublin Storm Barra scenes pictured in Howth Harbour Dublin today. Pic Stephen Collins/ Collins Photos Dublin Waves overtop a wall on the road to Youghal, Co. Cork as storm Barra bears down on Ireland. Photo: Damien Storan. Waves overtop a wall on the road to Youghal, Co. Cork as storm Barra bears down on Ireland. Photo: Damien Storan. Waves overtop a wall on the road to Youghal, Co. Cork as storm Barra bears down on Ireland. Photo: Damien Storan. A woman tries to avoid sea spray, whipped up by the wind and waves on New Brighton promenade. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Car parks closed along the seafront at Clontarf ahead of the anticipated Storm Barra. Photo by Steve Humphreys Workers clearing trees outside Our Lady of Consolation National School, Collins Avenue in Dublin as Storm Barra travels across the country. Photo: Mark Condren A woman walking on Collins Avenue in Dublin as Storm Barra travels across the country. Pic:Mark Condren Workers clearing trees outside Our Lady of Consolation National School, Collins Avenue in Dublin as storm Storm Barra travels across the country. Pic:Mark Condren Members of the Kerry Branch of the Civil Defence spent most of Monday in their Tralee HQ getting sand bags getting equipment sorted for the Red weather warning. Pictured is Alan Hanafin Civil Defence Officer and John Fitzgerald Commander . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD © Members of the Kerry Branch of the Civil Defence spent most of Monday in their Tralee HQ getting sand bags getting equipment sorted for the Red weather warning dur too hit parts of Kerry and parts of the west coast . Pictured Pat Shortt . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD © / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Myrtleville, Cork. er Thun Gemini taking shelter during Storm Barra off the coast at Myrtleville, Co. Cork. Picture; David Creedon

“The Government took a decision on Monday that because of the nature of this particular weather event that we would close schools in the orange areas, the counties that were designated for an orange weather warning, and that was because of the nature of the weather events which involved rain and snow and wind and also floods,” Mr Varadkar explained.

As #StormBarra gradually clears towards the UK, winds will continue to ease across southern areas.



However it'll remain windy across northern areas where orange and yellow wind warnings remain until later this afternoon ⚠️⚠️⚠️



Warning details ℹ️ https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/EOe8ATtUav — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2021

Expand Close A man leaps out of the surging water running across the pier at Howth Harbour. Photo: Stephen Collins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A man leaps out of the surging water running across the pier at Howth Harbour. Photo: Stephen Collins

“So that's why that decision was taken and it was certainly one that was precautionary, and one that was designed to minimise the risk of injury or loss of life.”

Asked if the same move could be expected for more storms coming this winter, that an orange warning would mean schools being closed, he said the Government would see what lessons it could learn itself.

“This is the first time that we've closed schools as a result of an orange warning. It's always the case that we closed them as a result of red warning. It was done for good reason, to minimise the risk of injury and loss of life — due to the particular nature of this event,” he said.

“It was a severe weather event, with rain and wind and also high seas and the risk of snow. What we'll do now is what we do after every severe weather event.

“We will review the response and see what lessons can be learned for the next storm — and there will be more storms for sure.”

Speaking this morning, a Met Éireann forecaster said there is further disruption to power and travel expected.

“Storm Barra is still packing a punch,” she said.

"Coastal flooding can be expected today. We have a Status Orange warning in Donegal until 2pm, and a Status Yellow warning nationwide today with high winds existing in these parts too. There is potential for severe gusts.

Expand Close Storm Barra Clontarf seafront. Photo: Gerry Mooney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Storm Barra Clontarf seafront. Photo: Gerry Mooney

“Storm Barra will continue to track across Britain this afternoon.

"We will have outbreaks of rain persistent in north and some sunshine breaking through in the south and south west, but it is set to be a cold, raw day, with highs of seven degrees due to wind chill factor.”

Storm Barra swept over Ireland yesterday, leaving destruction in its wake as councils and emergency services admitted the toll could have been far worse. However, as the clean-up begins in parts of the country, others, particularly the northwest, are bracing for further high winds of up to 130km/h.

Around 59,000 homes and businesses now have no power, dozens of roads were flooded and coastal cities and towns including Limerick, Cork, Bantry, Youghal, Kenmare, Waterville and Tralee were flooded by a storm surge.

Schools, childcare and third-level colleges in 12 Status Red or Orange counties – Dublin, Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Wexford – will remain closed today.

The confirmation that education and childcare facilities in Dublin were being advised to close only came late yesterday evening from the the Department of Education after Met Éireann issued a revised Orange wind alert for the county until 7am on Wednesday.

However, Dublin City University confirmed last night that all its campuses would be opening today and that all scheduled exams would go ahead.

Please use caution when driving today!

Roads are wet and slippy, many have storm debris, some remain blocked with fallen trees

Status ORANGE wind warning in place in Sligo/ Leitrim (until 8am) Donegal (until 2pm)

Status YELLOW wind warning in place for entire country#StormBarra pic.twitter.com/cplDWR6ZbO — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 8, 2021

ESB Networks said there were 59,000 homes and businesses around the country without power this morning.

Some premises may not have power restored until Thursday.

"With winds abating in most parts of the country, ESB Networks crews are mobilising in the impacted areas to commence the network repair. While poor weather conditions may hamper repair in some areas, ESB Networks will be doing everything it can to restore power to the majority of these customers by the end of today,” the company said.

Expand Close Tidal flooding on the South Mall in Cork city. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tidal flooding on the South Mall in Cork city. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

“However, some customers may be potentially without power into tomorrow Thursday. It is very important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

“We apologise for the disruption to family and commercial life these interruptions in electricity supply have caused.”

Ireland’s airports are operating normally, with limited disruption to flights.

#StormBarra continues to bring very windy conditions today with further damaging gusts. 🌬️🍃



All active warnings ➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/NIJF83evs3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2021

Property damage was far less severe than initially feared yesterday. The worst power outages caused by storm damage were in Cork, Kerry, Wexford, Wicklow and Donegal.

A beer garden in Waterford lost part of its roof, as did Springmount Garden Centre in Gorey, Co Wexford.

Firefighters from #Balbriggan were called to make a scene safe overnight.



A trampoline had been carried by high winds into a residential estate. With @gardainfo help, the trampoline was removed. Working in the emergency services can have its ups and downs 🧥➡️🚪 #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/T8nNCf2dw9 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) December 8, 2021

At its height, Storm Barra winds raged to a damaging 156kmh, with the most powerful gust recorded at the Fastnet Rock lighthouse off the west Cork coast.

Read More

Irish Water also issued boil notices for several areas and said the supplies of nearly 80,000 people were at risk of poor water quality due to turbulence from the storm.

There is disruption and boil water notices in place for several areas including in Kerry, Cork, Donegal, Louth, and Longford. The public can check the status of their supply at irishwater.ie.

The Government and emergency services said the widespread compliance with the ‘stay at home’ Status Red alert in Cork, Clare and Kerry and Status Orange alert in 12 other counties undoubtedly saved lives given the extent of fallen trees and flying debris.

#StormBarra continues to bring very windy conditions today with further damaging gusts. 🍃🌬️

Rain, manly affecting the northern half of the country, possibly turning to sleet & snow for a time. 🌧️🌨️

Cold, highs of just 4 to 7C 🥶



See active warnings ➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/Y8jy07JtXa — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2021

There were some near misses, with a tree falling near a car in Wicklow, another tree falling near a Kerry school and debris which was ripped off Cork city centre buildings tossed like missiles across normally busy shopping streets by the raging winds.

In Cork, householder Maddie O’Brien had a tree topple into her garden, narrowly missing her home.

A lorry driver avoided serious injury when his articulated vehicle was blown onto its side by severe gusts on the high span bypass of Fermoy on the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway shortly after 2pm.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a truck overturned on the M8.



Control of high sided vehicles can be seriously affected by strong winds.



Extreme caution advised if driving high sided vehicles tonight, if possible, give consideration to delaying your journey. #StormBarra pic.twitter.com/GZKpLvUPDl — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 7, 2021

Gardaí are investigating reports of ‘storm watchers’ who ignored the Status Red warning to take selfies or photos at exposed coastal areas amid dangerous winds and raging seas – putting themselves and members of the emergency services at risk.

Cork, Clare and Kerry virtually shut down in light of the Met Éireann warning – with everything from schools to hospitals, shops and vaccination centres remaining closed.

While the two Munster counties were hammered by Storm Barra winds from 6am until 2pm, the worst of the storm winds hit Clare, Galway and the south-east from mid-afternoon.

Cork Airport cancelled or diverted all morning flights including services to London, Birmingham and Amsterdam.

Shannon Airport operated a Ryanair flight to Tenerife at 7.21am but afternoon Aer Lingus services to and from Heathrow were cancelled.

Vaccination centres in Cork, Kerry and Clare all closed.

Bantry in west Cork suffered the worst of the damage as the one-metre storm surge overwhelmed local flood protection systems.

The west Cork town – which is awaiting a special flood defence scheme – had its town square left under water with 23 premises hit by floods.

The greatest flooding fears were focused on Cork city where low-lying quays again succumbed to the tidal surge from 7am, though there were no reports of property damage.