Schools in a Red or Orange weather alert area should remain closed tomorrow, the Department of Education has advised.

This includes 11 counties: Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Limerick, Clare, Galway, Mayo and Wexford.

It applies to counties currently under a Red or Orange area, or which will be in that category tomorrow.

The Department said it would allow for assessment of the impact of Storm Barra to take place.

Schools no longer in a Red or Orange Alert area can reopen provided - if there are concerns -school managers have had an opportunity to check for fallen wires and other serious damage in the vicinity of school buildings.

If an individual school, in a Yellow area, is still experiencing a particular local issue relating to the storm the board of management can make a decision to remain closed for tomorrow.

Schools are advised to keep up-to-date with the current weather warnings which are carried on all national and local news bulletins and in particular any change in the status warning.

Schools in Dublin, Louth and Meath were advised to close today, but these counties are not currently subject to a Red or Orange warning, and may open tomorrow.

Apart from the 11 counties currently with or forecast to have a Red or Orange warning, the rest of the country is under a Yellow warning until 6pm Wednesday, and individual schools can take a decision to close if necessary.