Storm Barra lived up to predictions as ferocious winds caused widespread destruction and flooding and left thousands of homes without power.

Counties Cork, Kerry and Clare bore the brunt of the weather system as it tracked slowly up the south-west coast and across the country.

Tragically, one man lost his life in a two-car collision outside Gort, Co Galway, yesterday at 3.35pm. The incident happened on the N18 close to Kiltartan.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle involved, a man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital Galway to treat his injuries for non-life-threatening injuries.

While the cause of the accident is undetermined, the area was experiencing high winds and heavy rain at the time.

Despite the volatility and strength of Storm Barra and the threat it posed to life and property, few significant incidents were recorded.

However, a woman miraculously escaped serious injury when her car was struck by a falling tree in Newcastle, Dublin, as she made her way to work.

Her car was crushed by the tree, which landed on the passenger side, missing the driver by inches.

Fire crews managed to pull the driver to safety.

Wicklow Fire Service wrote on Twitter: “A lucky escape for a motorist at Newcastle this morning.”

A driver also escaped serious injury in Cork when his articulated lorry overturned on the M8 at Fermoy Bridge, blocking the northbound carriageway for a time on Tuesday afternoon.

Fallen trees and debris kept local authorities and emergency services busy throughout the day.

While there has been property damage and flooding, there was much less than predicted owing to the mitigation measures put in place by the emergency response teams.

Myrtleville, Cork. er Thun Gemini taking shelter during Storm Barra off the coast at Myrtleville, Co. Cork. Picture; David Creedon

Despite major fears, Galway city escaped the flooding that has plagued the city in the past.

Niall McNelis, a local Labour councillor and shop owner in the Spanish Arch, an area that floods regularly, said the city had been prepared.

“We feared it would be much worse, but we have learnt from the mistakes of the past,” Mr McNelis said.

“We had excellent communication, and there were sandbags everywhere.

“All car parks were emptied, and the prom was closed.

“Town was deserted because people listened to the warnings.

“We are being battered now, but thankfully we haven’t had flooding.”

Two bars in Waterford suffered extensive damage to their outdoor areas.

On arriving at work, staff at Pinks discovered that its retractable roof had been caught by the wind and broken in two.

The perspex glass surrounding the outdoor section was also smashed and scattered across the floor.

According to manager Ryan Dalton, winds gusted and “lifted up and down the roof and threw it around”.

The bar decided to close for the day following the damage.

“The important thing is that nobody was hurt, and we were able to take away the third part of the roof before anything happened to that. We’re in a residential area, so we didn’t want anything happening that could interfere with them,” Mr Dalton said.

The Saratoga bar in Woodstown, Co Waterford, also suffered the loss of its beer garden. Owner Andrew Carey said he and his staff were devastated by the loss, but grateful nobody was injured.

“Our marquee from the beer garden was destroyed,” Mr Carey said. “Since the pandemic hit, the only thing that was keeping us going was our Christmas market every Sunday.

“We are devastated they have to be cancelled now. But we are so grateful nobody was injured.

“We are right by the sea, so we took the brunt of it this morning.

“The wind blew it right up against the building, so we are fortunate there was no damage done to the building itself.”

Kilkee, Co Clare, was prepared to for the worst as Storm Barra barrelled into the coastal town at 4pm, but local Fianna Fáil councillor Cillian Murphy said people locally were spared significant damage.

“Lots of small stuff – broken slates and bins and people’s plastic furniture from outside their holiday homes flying around – but nothing major,” he said

“It has been really windy. The gusts are as bad as they have ever been in Kilkee, but the sea didn’t seem to have the swell behind it.

“So while it was rough, it never looked like it would cause any structural problems here.

“There are trees down, and the odd telephone pole and there are power outages, but the ESB have done Trojan work today – they really are brilliant, fair play to them.

“All in all, we have escaped real damage, that’s not to say what will happen overnight, but we’re hopeful.”