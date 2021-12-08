| 2.9°C Dublin

Storm Barra lived up to predictions as ferocious winds caused widespread destruction

Less flooding and property damage than expected due to mitigation measures put in place ahead of storm

Tidal flooding on the South Mall in Cork city. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision Expand
Brothers Gerard and TJ Brosnan clear a fallen tree on the Ring of Kerry outside Killarney. Photo: Don MacMonagle Expand
Treacherous road conditions near Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Photo: NW Newspix Expand

Eavan Murray

Storm Barra lived up to predictions as ferocious winds caused widespread destruction and flooding and left thousands of homes without power.

Counties Cork, Kerry and Clare bore the brunt of the weather system as it tracked slowly up the south-west coast and across the country.

