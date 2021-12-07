Storm Barra leads to frightening plane landing experience at Dublin Airport

A young Meath man has described how Storm Barra led to a very frightening experience during a flight which he was travelling on this morning.

The man who called himself Joe told RTÉ’s Liveline programme that as his flight came into Dublin Airport the pilot was forced to abort the initial landing because the storm force winds impacted the landing procedures.

He said the pilot had to travel around the airstrip and begin the landing a second time, in order to park the aircraft safely.

“As it (the aeroplane) got close to the ground, it was very like rocking from side to side… When you can see the ground as you’re coming close, I was near the wing, and you could see the flaps going up and they put the thrust up and took off again real fast.

“Then the pilot came on the intercom, and he said, ‘we’ve just done a missed approach procedure’. Which is basically, they tried to land but it was too rocky. So, he said ‘we’re going to stay up here for five-minutes, and we’ll let you know then what we’re going to do,’” he explained.

Joe said the pilot then took the aircraft out around Dublin Bay again before making his final approach and landing safely.

He said it was a terrifying experience for many passengers, as some became physically sick and extremely worried.

Joe said as the pilot made his final approach, he decided to put himself in “the crash-landing position” and the woman next to him reached out for comfort.

“I could hear the woman beside me sobbing. I had my eyes closed… but I could he hear the woman sobbing and then I could feel her grabbing onto my sleeve and stuff. Then she was apologising for grabbing me.

“I just my put my head down and waited and eventually we landed,” he added.

Joe said when the plane finally came to a stop, he was able to disembark as normal and he is now safely at home.