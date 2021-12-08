Waves overtop a wall on the road to Youghal, Co. Cork as storm Barra bears down on Ireland. Photo: Damien Storan.

Thousands of homes and businesses are without power in Co Donegal as communities bear the brunt of Storm Barra today.

The county remains under a Status Orange wind warning alert until 2pm.

The County Council deployed sandbags to different areas including Donegal town due to flooding concerns.

A man takes photos of the waves during storm Barra at the Forty Foot in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Photo: Justin Farrelly

A man takes photos of the waves during storm Barra at the Forty Foot in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin. Photo: Justin Farrelly

Christina Irwin of Geroge Irwin’s Hardware said the business can no longer get flood insurance due to the extent of the damage that was caused by flooding in 2019.

Ms Irwin said the business is at the “mercy of the weather”.

A tree struck a caravan and a car in Newcastle on Tuesday morning as Storm Barra hit Wicklow.

A tree struck a caravan and a car in Newcastle on Tuesday morning as Storm Barra hit Wicklow.

#StormBarra continues to bring very windy conditions today with further damaging gusts. 🍃🌬️

Rain, manly affecting the northern half of the country, possibly turning to sleet & snow for a time. 🌧️🌨️

Cold, highs of just 4 to 7C 🥶



See active warnings ➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/Y8jy07JtXa — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2021

“We are always at the mercy of the weather, we had a massive flood in 2019 and such was the extent of the damage that we no longer can get flood insurance so we have to do what we can to protect the business.

“It’s dreadful because we don’t sleep on nights like this, we don’t sleep on nights coming up to it.

"We drive around town we check the pier and we check the river, it’s tough,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Ms Irwin said the hardware store is 300-metres from the River Eske. She said she is “frustrated and apprehensive”.

“It’s hard because we work so hard as everybody does and we are literally at the mercy of the weather. We have to keep our heads above water, literally that’s what we have to do. It’s tough for everybody.

“The river is tidal and it’s connected to Donegal Bay and we’re about 300-metres away from it, it’s just unpredictable.

“I’m frustrated and apprehensive, all we can do is wait,” she said.

The director of emergency services for Donegal County Council said there are reports of many trees down across the county this morning.

Gary Martin said the council crews have been responding to incidents since first light.

“We had very strong northwest winds overnight and they will extend into this afternoon when our Orange warning concludes at 2pm with a Status Yellow warning until 6pm. We have reports of many trees down across the county and the council crews have been responding since first light.

“The old Donegal to Ballyshannon road is closed with a number of trees down and a number of other trees threatening to fall.

“We have quite a number of incidents of minor roads across the county again with trees down and I expect that our crews will be dealing with that pretty much throughout the day,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Martin urged all drivers and pedestrians to take care as the weather event is not yet over in Donegal.

“There is substantial debris as well resulting from the high winds recorded in all areas and again, we would urge caution for drivers and pedestrians just to be very careful on that. Just to bear in mind that this event in Donegal will continue up until late afternoon so the event isn’t over and we just want to be sure everyone gets through this safely.

He added: “There is also localised flooding primarily as a result of surface water and we do have heavy rainfall predicted in parts of the county for today and tomorrow.”