Schools in 12 counties remain closed today as the end of Storm Barra batters the country.

Met Éireann updated its weather warnings last night shortly before 10pm.

As a result, schools and childcare in the following counties remain closed today:

Dublin

Donegal

Sligo

Leitrim

Cork

Kerry

Waterford

Limerick

Clare

Galway

Mayo

Wexford

For Dublin, a Status Orange alert remained in place from until 7am tomorrow morning.

Schools in Dublin had been due to reopen as the county was due to be under a Status Yellow warning. Many principals had already informed parents that they would reopen, but the weather warning changed late in the evening.

In a statement yesterday evening, the department said it is “advising that all schools that are currently or forecast to be in a Red or Orange alert area should remain closed tomorrow, 8 December. This will allow for assessment of the impact of Storm Barra to take place”

Met Éireann warned that disruption to power and travel is likely this morning.

#StormBarra continues to bring very windy conditions today with further damaging gusts. 🌬️🍃



All active warnings ➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/NIJF83evs3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 8, 2021

Meteorologist Gerry Murphy said the warning for Dublin was upgraded because a band of strong gusts was due to sweep across the country overnight and could potentially cause damage in the heavily populated Dublin region.

“The storm depression continues to move to the east and as a result of that then, the really strong winds follow it,” he told RTÉ’s Nine O’Clock News last night.

“The deep red colours to the North-west, they’re going to affect basically Sligo, Leitrim in the coming hours and then Donegal overnight and into the morning. You can also see a core of very strong winds stretching down from Leitrim, down through the North Midlands…all the way down to Dublin.

“It’s due to that streak of very strong winds for the midland counties they will be at the higher end of yellow (warning) - with some severe gusts and possibly trees down and power outages - and for the Dublin, given that it’s a much more populated region, we have upped that to and orange level for the hours between 1am and 7am,” he added.