Storm Barra county-by-county guide: Everything we know so far

Storm Barr is due to hit Ireland from 6am on Tuesday morning.

See below our county-by-county guide to the weather warnings and ongoing preparation in your area.

Kerry

Weather forecasters are expecting to upgrade Storm Barra to a Status Red alert for Kerry. It is currently scheduled as a Status Orange. The warning remains in place from 6am Tuesday until 6am Wednesday.

On Tuesday and Tuesday night, due to Storm Barra, southerly winds, later becoming to northwesterly, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with severe or damaging gusts of up to 130 Km/ hr, possibly higher in coastal areas.

Motorists are warned to only undertake necessary journeys on Tuesday. Householders and businesses in coastal areas stretching were warned to take precautions against storm surge-related flooding.

Council chiefs have staged emergency meetings to assess the potential impact of the storm and to ensure all precautionary preparations are taken.

Cork

Status Orange warning is currently scheduled for Cork.

The warning remains in place from 6am Tuesday until 6am Wednesday.

On Tuesday and Tuesday night, due to Storm Barra, southerly winds, later becoming to northwesterly, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with severe or damaging gusts of up to 130 Km/ hr, possibly higher in coastal areas.

Motorists are warned to only undertake necessary journeys on Tuesday. Householders and businesses in coastal areas stretching were warned to take precautions against storm surge-related flooding.

Major concern is also focused on the potential storm surge in the city.

Cork City Council warned city centre residents and traders of the risk posed by flooding if the storm surge coincides with high tide.

The most vulnerable areas as the city centre quays - and people were urged not to leave their cars parked overnight in vulnerable quay areas.

Council chiefs have staged emergency meetings to assess the potential impact of the storm and to ensure all precautionary preparations are taken.

Limerick

Status Orange warning is currently scheduled for Limerick.

The warning remains in place from 6am Tuesday until 6am Wednesday.

On Tuesday and Tuesday night, due to Storm Barra, southerly winds, later becoming to northwesterly, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with severe or damaging gusts of up to 130 Km/ hr, possibly higher in coastal areas.

Motorists are warned to only undertake necessary journeys on Tuesday. Householders and businesses in coastal areas stretching were warned to take precautions against storm surge-related flooding.

Major concern is also focused on the potential storm surge in the city.

Council chiefs have staged emergency meetings to assess the potential impact of the storm and to ensure all precautionary preparations are taken.

Galway

Status Orange warning is currently scheduled for Galway.

The warning remains in place from 6am Tuesday until 6am Wednesday.

On Tuesday and Tuesday night, due to Storm Barra, southerly winds, later becoming to northwesterly, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with severe or damaging gusts of up to 130 Km/ hr, possibly higher in coastal areas.

Motorists are warned to only undertake necessary journeys on Tuesday. Householders and businesses in coastal areas stretching were warned to take precautions against storm surge-related flooding.

Major concern is also focused on the potential storm surge in the city.

Council chiefs have staged emergency meetings to assess the potential impact of the storm and to ensure all precautionary preparations are taken.

Clare

Status Orange warning is currently scheduled for Clare.

The warning remains in place from 6am Tuesday until 6am Wednesday.

On Tuesday and Tuesday night, due to Storm Barra, southerly winds, later becoming to northwesterly, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with severe or damaging gusts of up to 130 Km/ hr, possibly higher in coastal areas.

Motorists are warned to only undertake necessary journeys on Tuesday. Householders and businesses in coastal areas stretching were warned to take precautions against storm surge-related flooding.

Council chiefs have staged emergency meetings to assess the potential impact of the storm and to ensure all precautionary preparations are taken.

Wexford

A Status Yellow warning will apply- but this could also be potentially upgraded.

Wexford County Council said it is "keeping a watchful eye on the weather" and will review preparations as further certainty emerges in relation to the storm.

It is urging the public to not touch any fallen wires, avoid travel, expect the unexpected and to stay away from coastal areas such as Hook Head.

Mayo

A Status Yellow warning will apply- but this could also be potentially upgraded.

Sligo

A Status Yellow warning will apply- but this could also be potentially upgraded.

Waterford

A Status Yellow warning will apply- but this could also be potentially upgraded.

Wicklow

A Status Yellow warning will apply- but this could also be potentially upgraded.

Rest of country

A Status Yellow warning will apply- but this could also be potentially upgraded.

All warnings will remain in place until 6am on Wednesday.