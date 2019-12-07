A Status Yellow weather warning currently in place will be upgraded for nine counties tomorrow as strong winds from Storm Atiyah approach.

Storm Atiyah: Met Eireann to upgrade weather warning for nine counties, number of national parks closed

Met Eireann forecaster Liz Gavin said the Status Yellow wind warning in place for the whole country from 7pm today will be upgraded to a Status Orange from 1pm Sunday to 6am Monday for Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Galway, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

"We will see the winds picking up tonight," Ms Gavin told Independent.ie.

"Then tomorrow as the storm itself approaches, we will be upgrading many of the counties to orange.

"We'll see Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Galway, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick, they will be upgraded to an orange wind warning. We'll see some very strong winds in these counties tomorrow afternoon and into the early hours of Sunday into Monday."

Strong southwesterly winds reaching mean speeds between 65 and 80 km/h and gusts between 110 and 130km/h are expected to hurl across the country into the early hours of Monday morning.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford is also in place from 3pm tomorrow until 6am Monday.

Meanwhile, National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) have advised the public to avoid visiting any national parks,national monuments or nature reserves while the status orange warning isin place.

The following national parks and nature reserves will be closed on Sunday 8 December:

Connemara National Park

Knockma Wood, near Tuam, Co. Galway

Derryclare Nature Reserve, Co. Galway

Wild Nephin, Ballycroy National Park, Co. Mayo

Old Head Nature Reserve, Co. Mayo

Laughil Wood, near Pontoon, Co. Mayo

Dromore Woods Nature Reserve, Co. Clare

Killarney House and Gardens, Co. Kerry

Online Editors