Storm Ali: Met Éireann extend Status Orange wind warning to 17 counties as 120km/h gales expected

Forecasters have upgraded a wind warning for a total of 13 counties tomorrow as Storm Ali will track close to the west coast.

Gusts of up to 120km/h can be expected in some areas, with average wind speeds nationwide of 65km/h to 80km/h.

They have issued a Status Orange wind warning for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Longford, Offaly, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon, Westmeath, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

The warning will be valid from 5am Wednesday morning until 1pm Wednesday lunchtime.

Winds are expected to be strongest along the Atlantic Coasts early, while extending further east later in the morning.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow warning remains in place for the rest of the country.

Valid from Wednesday 19 September 2018 05:00 to Wednesday 19 September 2018 13:00

September 18, 2018

Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said that the next few days will be "unsettled" nationwide.

"The most significant feature will be a very windy day tomorrow in all areas," Mr Murphy told RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland.

"There are high winds expected tomorrow. So do stay tuned for warnings," he added.

Tomorrow is expected to be "very windy" in all areas, with galeforce winds expected.

Mr Murphy said the winds will be strongest in the west, with stormy conditions expected.

He predicted showers nationwide late on Tuesday morning, but they will gradually clear this evening.

Due to the large amount of rainfall expected across Ireland over the coming days, motorists are being warned to exercise additional caution.

AA director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan said: "AA Ireland is calling on drivers in the affected counties to adapt their driving to suit the weather conditions and to be on the lookout for vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians as visibility could be reduced during heavy rain.

"The expectation with this storm, according to Met Eireann, is that we will have a large volume of rainfall in quite a short space of time, meaning that the risk of flooding in the affected areas is quite high.

"When you combine this with the lengthy, mostly dry spell of weather we've had recently, motorists can expect roads in the affected areas to be significantly more slippery.

"This means that slowing down and allowing extra distance between yourself and other road users, especially vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians, will be vital."

Meanwhile, the forecaster has warned that wellies may be a necessity for visitors to the National Ploughing Championship which begin today.

Around 8mm of rain will hit Tullamore, Co Offaly, ahead of the event, which will make it wet under foot.

Online Editors