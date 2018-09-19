Storm Ali: Forecasters advise 'extreme caution' as 'severe and damaging 130km/h gusts' expected nationwide

Storm Ali is set to bring "severe and possibly damaging gusts of up to 130km/h" to all areas of the country at some time this morning.

Forecasters have advised "extreme caution" in the coastal areas of Clare, Connacht and Donegal.

National Ploughing Championships 2018. People run for cover in the heavy rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Met Éireann reissued the Status Orange weather warning this morning, saying; "Storm Ali will track close to the west and northwest coast this morning.

"South to southwest winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80km/h and gusts between 110km/h and 130 km/h for a time.

National Ploughing Championships 2018. People take cover from the torrential rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney

"Gusts in excess of 130 km/h are possible in coastal regions of the west and northwest. The core of strong winds will be along Atlantic coasts at first, before transferring quickly eastwards during the morning."

The temperatures are also set to cool, with top temperatures between 14 and 17 degrees.

The warning will be valid from 5am this morning until 1pm lunchtime.

Due to the large amount of rainfall expected across Ireland over the coming days, motorists are being warned to exercise additional caution.

National Ploughing Championships 2018. People take cover from the torrential rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney

AA director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan said: "AA Ireland is calling on drivers in the affected counties to adapt their driving to suit the weather conditions and to be on the lookout for vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians as visibility could be reduced during heavy rain.

"The expectation with this storm, according to Met Eireann, is that we will have a large volume of rainfall in quite a short space of time, meaning that the risk of flooding in the affected areas is quite high.

"When you combine this with the lengthy, mostly dry spell of weather we've had recently, motorists can expect roads in the affected areas to be significantly more slippery.

"This means that slowing down and allowing extra distance between yourself and other road users, especially vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians, will be vital."

Meanwhile, following a late night meeting yesterday with forecasters, the National Ploughing Association decided to delay the opening until 11am.

"In the interest of safety the NPA have decided to delay the opening of the exhibition arena of the Ploughing Championships for the public until 11am and remain open an extra hour in the evening until 7pm. National Ploughing classes will begin as scheduled at 10.30am," it said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was due to attend at 9.30am before travelling to Salzburg, Austria, for a summit of EU heads of state but due to the delay he will not be able to attend.

The latest bad weather comes after those attending yesterday had to brave a washout during the afternoon.

The winds ahave the potential to blow off roofs and cause other structural damage, Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe explained. Bridges over roads and rivers and other open spaces will be particularly at risk of wind funnelling.

Online Editors