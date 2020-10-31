Storm Aiden: Winds of up to 130km/h on the way as weather warnings come into place

This Halloween is set to be windy with an orange weather warning in place for 12 counties. (Victoria Jones/PA)

Batten down the hatches this Halloween as howling winds are set to batter the country with Storm Aiden, which is due to reach the northwest of Ireland by midday today.

Very unsettled weather is expected with severe and damaging guts of 100 to 130 km/h to hit parts of the country.

People are being asked to be cautious this weekend, especially while driving, with gardaí advising the public to take in their garden furniture and rubbish bins.

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued to Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford from 5am today until 10am.

Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo have been placed under a Status Orange wind warning for longer today with the alert being in place from 8am until 4pm.

The entire country has been issued a Status Yellow weather warning from 1am this Halloween day until 3pm.

The gardaí are appealing to the public to take care and exercise caution this Halloween weekend as Storm Aiden impacts the entire country.

They are asking those in counties with an orange wind warning to avoid unnecessary travel as the winds will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees, flying debris and flooded roads.

Pedestrians are being asked to stay away from coastal areas and cliff walks as high seas and wave activity are expected.

Flooding may occur in coastal areas, especially in the West.

Local authorities will provide updated information on flooding and local conditions. People are advised to follow updated weather forecasts throughout the weekend.

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland, and it will be valid from 6am to 9pm.

"Storm Aiden is expected to rapidly deepen in the development zone of the Jet Stream between Friday and midday on Saturday as it tracks towards and over western parts of Ireland," said forecaster Liz Walsh.

Further spells of wet and windy weather will occur through the rest of the weekend and into Monday morning.

Three separate low pressure systems which are 24 hours apart will be the cause of wet and windy weather from Friday evening into early next week, possibly even Tuesday.

The first system hit Ireland on Friday night, the second will impact Saturday night into Sunday and the third will take place later on Sunday into Monday.

