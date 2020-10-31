Storm Aiden: Thousands left without power as strong winds batter the country

This Halloween is set to be windy with an orange weather warning in place for 12 counties. (Victoria Jones/PA)

Almost 4,000 people have been left without power as Storm Aiden has begun to sweep across the country.

Very unsettled weather is expected with severe and damaging guts of 100 to 130 km/h to hit parts of the country.

Some 3,734 households and businesses are currently without power due to the storm with 1,228 customers affected in Cardonagh, Co Donegal. The power outage here was reported at 10.30am and ESB is reporting it should be restored by 2.30pm.

There are currently 205 customers affected in south Dublin in the Boghall Road region with this outage expected to return at 2pm.

Around 3,000 customers in Kilkee, Co Clare and Carrigaline, Co Cork were affected by earlier outages but ESB has reported that power has been restored to most of these customers.

People are being asked to be cautious this weekend, especially while driving, with gardaí advising the public to take in their garden furniture and rubbish bins.

Weather warnings

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued to Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry and Waterford from 5am today until 10am.

Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo have been placed under a Status Orange wind warning for longer today with the alert being in place from 8am until 4pm.

#StormAiden very strong to gale force southwesterly winds, veering westerly with severe and damaging gusts. Very high seas too with the risk of some coastal flooding. Rain clearing to sunshine and heavy, squally showers, with risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. 1/2 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 31, 2020

The entire country has been issued a Status Yellow weather warning from 1am this Halloween day until 3pm.

Appeal to public

The gardaí are appealing to the public to take care and exercise caution this Halloween weekend as Storm Aiden impacts the entire country.

They are asking those in counties with an orange wind warning to avoid unnecessary travel as the winds will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees, flying debris and flooded roads.

The weather conditions aren't getting any better as we head into the weekend. During #StormAiden please #RespectTheWater and stay well clear of breaking waves that can easily sweep you out to sea. pic.twitter.com/0ahrsakW0G — RNLI (@RNLI) October 30, 2020

Pedestrians are being asked to stay away from coastal areas and cliff walks as high seas and wave activity are expected.

Flooding may occur in coastal areas, especially in the West.

Local authorities will provide updated information on flooding and local conditions. People are advised to follow updated weather forecasts throughout the weekend.

Northern Ireland

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland, and it will be valid from 6am to 9pm.

"Storm Aiden is expected to rapidly deepen in the development zone of the Jet Stream between Friday and midday on Saturday as it tracks towards and over western parts of Ireland," said forecaster Liz Walsh.

Further spells of wet and windy weather will occur through the rest of the weekend and into Monday morning.

Three separate low pressure systems which are 24 hours apart will be the cause of wet and windy weather from Friday evening into early next week, possibly even Tuesday.

The first system hit Ireland on Friday night, the second will impact Saturday night into Sunday and the third will take place later on Sunday into Monday.

Online Editors