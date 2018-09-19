People have been asked to "stay off the road" and "not to make unnecessary journeys" as Storm Ali wreaks havoc nationwide.

People have been asked to "stay off the road" and "not to make unnecessary journeys" as Storm Ali wreaks havoc nationwide.

'Stay off the roads': AA Roadwatch issue warning as Storm Ali brings 'severe and damaging' 130km/h gusts

Hundreds of trees are down nationwide, dozens of flights have been cancelled and up to 140,000 homes and businesses are without power.

National Ploughing Championships 2018. People run for cover in the heavy rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Dozens of roads and train lines are impassable this morning as the country experiences gusts of up to 143km/h.

Meanwhile, the National Ploughing Championships has been delayed this morning, with hopes that the gates will now open at noon.

We are prioritising dangerous situations and emergencies; please ONLY call us to report an emergency on 1850 372 999.

Apologies for the loss of supply , you can report a fault, get updates with your MPRN online here https://t.co/czSxLYedmW https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY pic.twitter.com/zYA1NXVLTw — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) September 19, 2018 Today is European Day Without a Road Death. Please slow down, keep a safe distance and take care.



Storm Ali will bring very windy conditions to all areas today with strong to gale force south to southwest winds later veering westerly.https://t.co/dukuxSPpfY



#slowdown pic.twitter.com/vRnBVP5PHR — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 19, 2018 The house next to mine this morning. Stay safe out there! If any issues locally with trees blocking the road etc, give me a shout here, by text, or email me. Cheers. pic.twitter.com/XaUxRdTGgz — Noel Rock (@NoelRock) September 19, 2018

AA Roadwatch's Arwen Foley said this morning they are pleading with people "not to make unnecessary journeys".

"If you can stay off the road, do," she told Sean O'Rourke on RTE Radio One.

"Don't make any unnecessary journeys."

Met Éireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said the high winds should ease by this afternoon.

Motorist had a lucky escape after a tree fell on car Photo: An Garda Siochana Damage done to a tent at the Ploughing Championships National Ploughing Championships 2018. People take cover from the torrential rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. People take cover from the torrential rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney General view of muck at Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn General view of empty road during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn General view of empty road during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn General view of blocked entrance during delayed opening of Ploughing Championships 2018 Day 2. Skreggan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Picture: Caroline Quinn National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Portaloos blown over as storm Ali arrives in Tullamore. Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Stewards Richard Sunders and Mark Kennedy make their way throufgh a deserted site as storm Ali arrives . Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Portaloos blown over as storm Ali arrives in Tullamore. Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. Luke and Niamh Maguire from Kilrush in Co. Clare make their way around in the rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney National Ploughing Championships 2018. People run for cover in the heavy rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney A tree down at BusÁras (Photo: Independent.ie) A tree down on O'Connell Street (Photo: Independent.ie) A tree collapsed on a house near Fine Gael TD Noel Rock's home this morning (Photo: Noel Rock Twitter) A tree down on the Kilbeggan to Clara Road in Co Offaly

"The winds are still high around the midlands and the Ploughing Championships.

"Wind speeds will gradually drop over the next few hours.

A tree down on O'Connell Street (Photo: Independent.ie)

"The north of the country will get the strongest winds," Mr Murphy said.

"The wind will be strong this afternoon but is gradually abating. It will tend to linger on the north coast into the early evening."

Forecasters have advised "extreme caution" in the coastal areas of Clare, Connacht and Donegal.

Met Éireann reissued the Status Orange weather warning early this morning, saying; "Storm Ali will track close to the west and northwest coast this morning.

A tree down at BusÁras (Photo: Independent.ie)

"South to southwest winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds between 65 and 80km/h and gusts between 110km/h and 130 km/h for a time.

"Gusts in excess of 130 km/h are possible in coastal regions of the west and northwest. The core of strong winds will be along Atlantic coasts at first, before transferring quickly eastwards during the morning."

National Ploughing Championships 2018. People take cover from the torrential rain at the championships. Picture; Gerry Mooney

The Status Orange warning applies to Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry. A Status Yellow warning is in place for every other county.

The warning is valid from 5am this morning until 1pm lunchtime.

Due to the large amount of rainfall expected across Ireland over the coming days, motorists are being warned to exercise additional caution.

AA director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan said: "AA Ireland is calling on drivers in the affected counties to adapt their driving to suit the weather conditions and to be on the lookout for vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians as visibility could be reduced during heavy rain.

"The expectation with this storm, according to Met Eireann, is that we will have a large volume of rainfall in quite a short space of time, meaning that the risk of flooding in the affected areas is quite high.

"When you combine this with the lengthy, mostly dry spell of weather we've had recently, motorists can expect roads in the affected areas to be significantly more slippery.

"This means that slowing down and allowing extra distance between yourself and other road users, especially vulnerable road users such as cyclists and pedestrians, will be vital."

ESB Networks confirmed this morning that up to 140,000 customers are without electricity. Crews are currently working to restore power to homes and businesses.

Damaged power lines caused travel misery for commuters across the county.

With the most damaging gusts from the storm hitting the west coast from Kerry north to Donegal, Cork still found itself hit by powerful gusts which brought down trees, many weakened from Storms Ophelia and Emma.

Trees were reported to have fallen in Blarney, Bandon, Kinsale and Bantry.

The strongest gusts recorded were at Roche's Point at 104km/h - well below the strongest gusts recorded nationally which was 143km/h at Mace Head in Galway.

Hundreds of homes were left without power in Cork and Kerry due to damaged power lines.

ESB repair crews are on standby but can only begin work once conditions are safe to do so.

Meanwhile, following a late night meeting yesterday with forecasters, the National Ploughing Association decided to delay the opening until at least 12pm.

"In the interest of safety the NPA have decided to delay the opening of the exhibition arena of the Ploughing Championships for the public until 11am and remain open an extra hour in the evening until 7pm. National Ploughing classes will begin as scheduled at 10.30am," it said.

The Police Service in Northern Ireland have warned the public that today's weather is likely to cause:

Flying debris

Tiles falling from roofs, falling trees and branches

Longer journey times & cancellations

Power cuts with potential to affect other services

Dangers from large waves and beach material

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was due to attend at 9.30am before travelling to Salzburg, Austria, for a summit of EU heads of state but due to the delay he will not be able to attend.

The latest bad weather comes after those attending yesterday had to brave a washout during the afternoon.

The winds have the potential to blow off roofs and cause other structural damage, Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe explained. Bridges over roads and rivers and other open spaces will be particularly at risk of wind funnelling.

Online Editors