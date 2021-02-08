David Fallon and Jennie Molloy, from Baldonnel out for a walk in a snow covered Slade Valley in Co Dublin

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for six counties as up to 5cm of snow is expected over the next 24 hours.

The warning goes into effect from 6pm tonight until 6pm tomorrow for counties Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow, Meath and Monaghan in which accumulations of between 2cms and 5cms are expected.

It follows a Status Yellow cold weather advisory that remains in place until 6pm Wednesday in which extremely cold daytime temperatures dipping to the low single digits are forecast for today, tomorrow and Wednesday, as well as with sharp or severe frosts and icy patches at night.

Meanwhile, Dublin City Council said it is closely monitoring the weather and is “prepared and ready for whatever weather comes our way.”

"Our salt barns are full to capacity. Our gritting lorries, snowploughs and operational staff from our Roads’ Division are on standby and ready to be called into action,” the council said in a statement this evening.

The council said it will treat 300km of main roads across the city to ensure they are free of snow and ice.

“In the event of heavy snow, arrangements are in place so that additional resources can be called upon, such as staff, machinery and equipment, to assist with the clearance of snow from footpaths.

"Our primary focus is the safety of road users and pedestrians on our roads, streets and footpaths and we will have a 24 hour presence on our road network, to ensure operational continuity throughout any prolonged period of poor weather.”

The council said it will also ensure the public is kept updated on any developments through social media, the media and elected representatives.

Citizens can also be kept up to date on roads that are being gritted by logging onto its website at www.dublincity.ie.

In the meantime, the council is urging anyone travelling in the county over the coming days to exercise caution “as road conditions may be hazardous, due to potential snow and ice”.

“While such extreme weather event forecasting contains elements of uncertainty, please be assured that Dublin City Council has extensive experience and knowledge in managing such weather events. Our key message is that we are prepared and ready to respond.”

