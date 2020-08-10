Status yellow thunder and lightning warning issued for 15 counties

A status yellow weather warning has been issued by Met Eireann for 15 counties today.

The alert was put out for the Leinster area in addition to Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

Met Eireann is forecasting scattered thunderstorms today and tonight with lightning, hail and a risk of localised flooding.

A Met Eireann forecaster said: “There's some heavy rain pushing up over the south east of the country over parts of wicklow and there has been some thunder activity out in the Irish Sea.

“So we are expecting the chance of thunderstorms pushing in over northern Leinster and up over Ulster this evening and tonight.

“Overnight, we are expecting it to push up over Ulster and then by early morning, it should clear the north coast and the warning will be lifted by approximately 8am tomorrow.”

The warning will be in place until 8am tomorrow morning.

