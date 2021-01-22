20/1/2021; Sheep in the snow in Slade Valley, Co. Dublin. Pic credit; Damien Eagers

A STATUS Yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for Saturday as temperatures this weekend could plummet to as low as minus 4C.

Met Éireann issued an alert for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo from midday on Friday as freezing conditions will hover over Ireland for the next 48 hours.

The alert will remain in force until 12 noon tomorrow - with the UK Met Office issuing a similar ice and snow warning for Northern Ireland.

There is also a nationwide snow and ice warning in place from 6pm on Saturday until 12pm on Sunday.

Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) also urged motorists and pedestrians to exercise extreme care given the risk of treacherous conditions due to black ice.

Some areas of higher ground could see snow falls.

Met Éireann's Aoife Kealy said it will be a very cold weekend but with some extended spells of bright sunshine.

"Saturday will be a cold day with frost lingering for much of the morning. It will remain dry over most of the country with spells of winter sunshine but scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow will continue in the northwest.

"On Saturday evening, a band of showers in the west will turn increasingly to sleet and snow away from the coasts as it extends eastward with highest afternoon temperatures of just 2C to 5C.

“Overnight temperatures on Saturday could sink to as low as minus 4C with a widespread frost and challenging driving conditions.

"Sunday will be another cold day with sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly in the north and west where some will be of sleet or snow.

"Sleet and snow showers will drift further inland through the afternoon and evening with highest temperatures of 3C to 5C.

“While it will be cold on Sunday night, it will be around two degrees warmer and most areas will see some dry spells.

"Monday will be largely dry and bright with showers becoming more isolated and long sunny spells.

"It will gradually become cloudy on Monday night with rain pushing into the west and southwest later in the night and with lowest temperatures of minus 3C to 1C."

From Tuesday, the weather will become more unsettled with widespread rain showers, some of which will turn to sleet or even snow though it will be much milder in Munster.

The remainder of the week is also likely to prove unsettled with some heavy showers.

Online Editors