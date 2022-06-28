Three status yellow rainfall warnings remain in place for several counties this morning, with the worst of the rain now in the east of the country.

The weather alert for counties Galway, Mayo and Kerry will lift at 10am, while warnings for counties Cork and Waterford are in place until midday.

"Spells of heavy rain at times, heaviest in coastal and mountainous areas. Localised flooding and isolated thunderstorms possible,” Met Éireann said.

Today will start off fairly dull in the east with widespread outbreaks of rain.

Met Éireann said it will be brighter in the west with sunny spells, however, there will be some scattered heavy showers too.

During the afternoon, the brighter showery conditions will extend to all parts of the country. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country, but they will become more isolated towards the evening. Highest temperatures of 14C to 18C are forecast.

Tonight will see clear spells, scattered showers and lowest temperatures of 7C to 11C.

Met Éireann said tomorrow will bring sunny spells and showers.

The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the west during the morning, before spreading to the east during the afternoon with some thundery bursts possible at times.

Highest temperatures of 14C to 18C are expected.

The mildest conditions will be in the east.

Showery rain will continue in parts of the east on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere, there will be drier conditions, although some showers will also feed into the western coasts later in the night.

Lowest temperatures of 6C to 10C are expected.

A few mist or fog patches will develop in places too.

Met Éireann said Thursday will bring a mix of sunny spells and showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy and possibly thundery, especially in parts of the northeast. Highest temperatures of 15C to 19C are forecast.

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday night with showery outbreaks of rain or drizzle in parts of the north. Lowest temperatures of 8C to 10C are expected.

Met Éireann said Friday morning will see a few scattered showers and some bright spells at first.

Outbreaks of rain or drizzle will then spread over the country during the afternoon and evening, in highest temperatures of 14C to 17C.

Winds will veer west to northwest on Saturday bringing further showers but there will be a lot of dry weather in the south and southwest. Some bright or sunny spells are expected too, especially later in the day with temperatures marginally higher than on Friday.

"Current indications suggest that Sunday will be a bright fresh day with sunny spells and a few light passing showers, mainly in the north,” Met Éireann said.