Status yellow rainfall warning in effect for 10 counties from tonight

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for 10 counties in the south and east of the country from later tonight.

Heavy spells of persistent rain, leading to localised flooding are being forecast from 1am tomorrow morning in Co Kerry.

Met Éireann has said the band of ran will sweep across the province towards counties Cork, Tipperary and Waterford by 3am.

The weather system will then move in a north-easterly direction towards counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Kildare by five o’clock on Wednesday morning.

The status yellow rainfall warning has been issued until 5am on Thursday.

Met Éireann meteorologist Paul Downes said: “A slow-moving band of rain will bring spells of persistent and heavy rain tonight and through tomorrow, especially across southern and eastern parts of Ireland.

"Around 20-40mm rain is expected, with southern and eastern areas potentially seeing higher totals – particularly the higher ground of Cork and Kerry. These high rainfall accumulations may lead to impacts in areas, such as tricky driving conditions, delays to public transport and localized flooding.”

“Further spells of wet weather are expected tomorrow night and through Thursday with another 30-50mm rain possible, once again the greatest amounts are expected across southern and eastern areas.

"As well as the possibility of rivers flooding locally, at this time of year the risk of surface flooding can be increased due to fallen leaves blocking drains.”

The national weather service has confirmed it will also turn a little fresher later in the week as a cooler airmass gradually pushes in across Ireland.

While the winds will generally ease later in the week, current indications suggest it may become quite unsettled again over the weekend with a spell of wet and possibly windy weather crossing the country on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a small craft wind warning is currently in place from Malin Head, to Howth and Mizen.

Met Éireann has said south to southwest winds will reach force 6 or higher at times on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on all Irish coasts.